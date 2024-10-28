News
Home  » Sports » PKL: Haryana outclass Delhi in thrilling encounter

Source: PTI
October 28, 2024 23:58 IST
Mohammadreza Shadloui stars in Haryana Steelers' win over Dabang Delhi KC

Pawan Sherawat

IMAGE: Pawan Sehrawat led Telugu Titans to victory. Photograph: PKL/X

Bolstered by the return of captain Jaideep, Haryana Steelers beat Dabang Delhi KC 41-34 in a dominant display in the Pro Kabaddi League in Hyderabad on Monday.

Mohammadreza Shadloui scored 10 points while Shivam Patare chipped in with eight points. For the Dabang Delhi KC, Ashu Malik top-scored with 13 points.

Haryana Steelers had a quick start. While Ashu Malik started off proceedings with an early point for Dabang Delhi KC, it was Haryana Steelers who had the better of their opponents in the initial minutes, as they raced to a 4-point lead.

For Haryana Steelers, Shivam Patare did most of the heavy lifting early on, as captain Jaideep, who was playing his first game of the season, settled in nicely within the first 10 minutes of the game.

 

With just over five minutes left in the first half, Shadloui pulled off a stunning three-point Super Raid to further propel Haryana Steelers ahead. Haryana Steelers clinched an ALL OUT with two minutes left, and went into the half-time break with a massive 11-point lead with the score reading 24-13.

After the break, Haryana Steelers looked to build on their lead. However, Dabang Delhi KC started to fight back with the likes of Ashu Malik, Naveen Kumar and Vikrant picking up crucial points.

However, a couple of Super Tackles from Haryana Steelers defence helped them restore the 11-point advantage, with just over 10 minutes to go in the contest.

At this point, Ashu Malik was leading the charge for the Dabang Delhi KC and the likes of Shivam Patare, Shadloui and Jaideep were ensuring that Haryana Steelers were in the ascendency.

Just after the 30-minute mark, Ashu Malik inflicted an ALL OUT on Haryana Steelers and completed his Super 10 to bring Dabang Delhi KC back into the contest.

However, soon after that Haryana Steelers upped the ante and thwarted all hopes of a comeback for Dabang Delhi KC. Eventually, Haryana Steelers walked off with their second consecutive win of the tournament.

Source: PTI
New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

