Kirsten quits as Pakistan's white-ball coach within 6 months!

IMAGE: Gary Kirsten, who coached India to victory at the 2011 ODI World, was appointed by the PCB on a two-year contract in April. Photograph: Pakistan Cricket Board/X

Gary Kirsten has stepped down as Pakistan's ODI and T20I head coach following a rift with the Pakistan Cricket Board within six months of being appointed.



The 56-year-old, who coached India to victory at the 2011 ODI World, was appointed by the PCB on a two-year

contract in April.

Kirsten and Pakistan's Test coach Jason Gillespie have been involved in a rift with PCB after their selection powers were withdrawn, said a report in ESPNCricinfo.



Kirsten is expected to issue a statement later in the day.



Former South Africa player Kirsten had been working as a batting coach with Gujarat Titans in IPL before taking up the role as Pakistan's head coach in ODIs and T20Is.



The development comes a week before Pakistan's white-ball tour of Australia, starting on November 4.