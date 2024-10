IMAGE: After being bowled for a duck in the first innings, Virat Kohli was declared LBW to Mitchell Santner in the second Test at Pune, October 26, 2024. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli's struggles against Mitchell Santner continued in the second innings in the Pune Test. Dismissed for just 17 runs, it was the sixth time Santner has gotten him out across formats.

Kohli reviewed the on-field LBW call, but replays showed it was 'umpire's call', leaving him and the crowd stunned.

Fans took to social media to express their sympathy for Kohli, many labeling him the 'unluckiest cricketer ever', highlighting the unfortunate nature of his dismissal.