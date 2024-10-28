IMAGE: Virat Kohli's form will be crucial in determining the outcome of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli's recent form has worried the pundits and spectators alike as India prepares to face Australia in the crucial Border-Gavaskar Trophy series next month.

Despite his illustrious career and reputation for performing under pressure, the batting stalwart has struggled to find his rhythm in the ongoing Test series against New Zealand.

While former cricketer Sunil Joshi remains confident in Kohli's ability to regain form, former selector M S K Prasad has expressed some concern. Prasad highlighted the importance of Kohli's aggressive batting style, which was instrumental in India's 2018 series victory in Australia. With Cheteshwar Pujara's absence, India will rely on Kohli to provide the necessary impetus against the Aussie bowling attack.

'If you look at the way he performed in 2018, he balanced aggression with Pujara's caution. We're missing that combination,' Prasad explained.

Joshi, speaking to Star Sports remains optimistic: 'I am a hundred percent confident in how Virat will start this tour. He may not have found his rhythm here, but Virat Kohli shines against big teams and in big moments.'