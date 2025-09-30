HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
PKL: Gujarat Giants down UP Yoddhas

PKL: Gujarat Giants down UP Yoddhas

Source: PTI
September 30, 2025 00:17 IST

Gujarat Giants's Mohammadreza Shadloui (right) tackles a UP Yoddhas' player during their PKL match in Chennai on Monday

IMAGE: Gujarat Giants's Mohammadreza Shadloui (right) tackles a UP Yoddhas' player during their PKL match in Chennai on Monday. Photograph: Ishant Chauhan/ANI Photo

Gujarat Giants rode on fine efforts of Mohammadreza Shadloui and Ankit Dahiya to secure a comfortable 33-27 win over the UP Yoddhas in a Pro-Kabaddi League match in Chennai on Monday.

The Yoddhas' Bhavani Rajput chipped in with some important points, but his efforts went in vain as the Giants clinched a much-needed victory to end their five-match losing streak.

The Yoddhas struck first to take the lead, but the Giants quickly responded to make it 1-1.

 

The Yoddhas regained momentum with a two-point cushion and stretched it to 4-1 before Harish's successful raid cut the gap to 4-2.

The Giants then staged a strong comeback with contributions from both raiders and defenders, levelling the score at 5-5.

Soon after, Rakesh produced a brilliant Super Raid – the 50th overall this season – earning three points in one move and giving the Giants a clear lead.

Just before the time-out in the first half, Shadloui delivered a powerful raid to inflict an ALL OUT, helping the Giants extend their advantage to five points.

By half-time, the scoreboard read 21-16 in favour of the Giants.

The second half began with an all-round effort from the UP Yoddhas, who managed to score a couple of early points.

However, Ankit Dahiya's brilliant tackle handed the Gujarat Giants an immediate point, keeping the momentum with his team. In the first ten minutes of the second half, the Giants maintained their lead with smart raids and solid defence.

By the time the Strategic Time Out was called, they were comfortably ahead by four points.

After the break, the Giants resumed strongly, maintaining a five-point lead.

With less than five minutes remaining, the UP Yoddhas managed to score and reduce the gap to four points.

Bhavani Rajput then executed a successful raid, bringing the score to 29-26 and giving his side a glimmer of hope.

However, Dahiya's decisive tackle immediately added a point for the Giants.

With just over a minute left on the clock, Shadloui delivered a crucial tackle to restore the Giants' four-point advantage.

Later, Dabang Delhi beat Haryana Steelers 38-37 .

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
