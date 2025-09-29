HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Imran: Naqvi ruining cricket like Munir ruining Pak

Imran: Naqvi ruining cricket like Munir ruining Pak

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 29, 2025 21:40 IST

x

<div class="imgcaption"> IMAGE: Former Pakistan captain Imran Khan joined the chorus against PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi after India thrashed Pakistan in Asia Cup final on Sunday. <span class="credit"> Photograph: Kind courtesy PCB Media/X </span></div>

IMAGE: Former Pakistan captain Imran Khan joined the chorus against PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi after India thrashed Pakistan in Asia Cup final on Sunday. Photograph: Kind courtesy PCB Media/X

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi faced a barrage of criticism and ridicule on social media after the national team's third straight defeat to India in the Asia Cup, with calls growing for his immediate sacking.

Pakistan lost to India in Sunday's final, after which the Indian players refused to accept the winner's trophy from Naqvi, who also heads the Asian Cricket Council.

 

"This ‘selected' Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, if he has any guts, should take notice against Mohsin Naqvi, who has destroyed Pakistan cricket in such a short time," senior Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Moonis Elahi wrote on X.

“This shameless man feels no remorse, but those who installed him should reflect. He must be removed immediately."

Jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan drew a political parallel, saying: “What Mohsin Naqvi is doing to cricket is exactly what Army Chief Gen Asim Munir is doing to Pakistan.”

Former Sindh governor Mohammad Zubair also lashed out, alleging Naqvi dropped Pakistan's top players, leading to team's three consecutive defeats at the hands of arch-rivals India.

"Pakistan's best batsman Babar Azam was dropped by this man. He also dropped Pakistan's best wicketkeeper batsman Rizwan, selecting instead players like Salman Agha and Harris. He destroyed our batting," he claimed.

Others accused Naqvi of victimising genuine talent.

"He held a grudge against Amir Jamal for his #804 gesture (Imran Khan's jail cell number) and sidelined him permanently. What a pity,” wrote activist Sana.

Journalist Umar Draz Gondal said whether the Indian captain refused to shake hands or take the trophy from Naqvi, “the only answer is to defeat India in the stadium and shut their mouths.”

He further alleged: "Cricket in Pakistan has already declined, just like hockey. Why? Because Naqvi was appointed through a slip from the ‘big boss' and became chairman only because he is their blue-eyed. No one can hold him accountable."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'Leave him alone': SKY on Abhishek's fearless batting
'Leave him alone': SKY on Abhishek's fearless batting
Sledged by Pak, Tilak spurred by 'Vande Mataram'
Sledged by Pak, Tilak spurred by 'Vande Mataram'
Hardik takes pride in bowling despite low returns
Hardik takes pride in bowling despite low returns
'Spin is still India's strength to win big matches'
'Spin is still India's strength to win big matches'
Tilak's Kohli-like knock powers India to Asia Cup win
Tilak's Kohli-like knock powers India to Asia Cup win

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Temples Of Goddess Durga As Mahishasurmardini

webstory image 2

Navdurga And Their Sacred Vahanas

webstory image 3

Pujo Recipe: Banana Flower Cutlets/Mochar Chops

VIDEOS

Typhoon Bualoi wreaks havoc in Vietnam3:35

Typhoon Bualoi wreaks havoc in Vietnam

Shruti Haasan Glows in Black1:02

Shruti Haasan Glows in Black

PM 'bats on front foot': SKY on Modi's 'Op Sindoor' post for Asia Cup win0:41

PM 'bats on front foot': SKY on Modi's 'Op Sindoor' post...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV