From farm tragedy to world glory: Rinku Hooda's gold

'When I threw in the warm-up, I knew I would do well. I thought I would touch 67-68. But I got a gold medal at 66m.'

IMAGE: Rinku Hooda hurled the javelin at a distance of 66.37m, a Championship record, to win gold in Men’s Javelin Throw F46 at World Para Athletics Championships, in New Delhi on Monday. Photograph: Ishant Chauhan/ANI Photo

Rinku Hooda was born to a farming family at Dhamar, a nondescript village near Haryana's Rohtak and lost his hand when he was just three. But it sowed a dream in him -- inspiring young physically challenged athletes to lose hope in life and take up sport.

The 26-year-old Rinku, on Monday, won his maiden World Championships title in the men's javelin F46 event with a meet record throw of 66.37m. He upstaged world record holder compatriot Sundar Singh Gurjar as Indians finished 1-2 in the event.

F46 classification is for athletes with arm deficiency, impaired muscle power or impaired passive range of movement in arms, with athletes competing in a standing position.

"Yes, I want to motivate all the young para players (to take up para sports). Don't lose hope, have faith in your training. When the time comes, you will win a medal," said Rinku.

Rinku's left-arm got stuck in a paddy-sowing machine while playing on his father's farmland when he was just three. He does not remember the incident but was told about that by his parents when he was eight.

"I had an accident when I was 3 years old. My village is near Amritsar Road (in Rohtak). I started playing in 2013 and I am here today," said the athlete who is getting government funding through the Target Olympics Podium Scheme (TOPS).

"I was initiated to para sports by Jitender, a friend of mine in my village. When I started playing, I wanted to do something for India. I will win more medals for India. And I will do my best.

"I will aim for 68-69m But I don't think about the gold medal all the time. I think about giving my best," he said.

The world record in the event -- 68.60m -- is held by silver winner Gurjar.

Rinku said he would now focus on the Asian Para Games next year in Japan.

He won a bronze in the 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta, a silver in the 2023 World Para Athletics Championships and also a silver in the 2023 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou.

Rinku trains in Rohtak, where his family now lives, with his coaches. His first coach was Dharmendra and from 2019 onwards he has been with Anuj.

Rinku does a Ronaldo with 'Siuuu' celebration

IMAGE: Para javelin thrower Rinku Hooda in action during the Men’s Javelin throw F46 at World Para Athletics Championships, in New Delhi on Monday. Photograph: Ishant Chauhan/ANI Photo

After winning the gold, Rinku imitated football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic 'Siuuu' celebration.

"I didn't not exactly copy it. But I have been thinking of doing that (Siuuu celebration) when I win a gold," he said of the celebration first performed by Ronaldo in 2013 at Real Madrid, which features a mid-air leap, turn and a shout of 'Siiiiiuuu”.

He finished fifth at the Paris Paralympics in 2021 and he said he was waiting for the past four years to redeem himself.

"Every time I got a silver medal in the competition, I was preparing a lot for the gold," said Rinku whose entire family, relatives and friends came to New Delhi to support him.

"I was focused on my training. My training was going on till the morning today. My sessions were good. When I threw in the warm-up, I knew I would do well. I thought I would touch 67-68. But I got a gold medal at 66m," he noted.

Life surprises you: Rinku's uncle

When Rinku lost his arm in a farming equipment accident many years ago, his family would not have thought of the day when he would be an international star.

“That was a dark day for us. When he lost his arm, the whole village (Dhamar) fell into a sad silence for weeks. For us, it was the end of the world but life surprises you when you see where he has reached today,” Rinku's uncle Wazir Singh Hooda, who was in attendance at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, said.

Rinku's father was also present at the stadium but he did not speak much, leaving his brother (Rinku's uncle) to do the talking.

“After the unfortunate accident, he skimmed stones in a lake in front of our house in his free time and that made us send him to the Rohtak Stadium when he was nine," he said.

“Who knows what would have happened if the incident did not happen. He (Rinku) could have been better than Neeraj Chopra. It could have also been the other way around. Maybe he (Rinku) wouldn't have been the star that he is today. We are grateful to God for all he has achieved as an athlete.”

Hooda also revealed that the entire village was informed on phone that Rinku would be in action and that they were requested to throng the JLN stadium, which is a 3-hour ride from Rohtak.