PIX: World Champ Divya felicitated, gets massive cash reward

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
August 02, 2025 15:51 IST

Divya Deshmukh with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis during a felicitation ceremony in Ngapur on Saturday

IMAGE: Divya Deshmukh with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis during a felicitation ceremony in Ngapur on Saturday. Photograph: Kind courtesy CMO Maharashtra/X

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday felicitated newly-crowned FIDE Women's Chess World Cup champion Divya Deshmukh in Nagpur and handed her a cash award of Rs 3 crore.

Deshmukh, 19, became the youngest to win the Women's World Cup title held at Batumi in Georgia on July 28 after she outwitted compatriot Koneru Humpy in the tie-breaker of the final. The victory not just earned her the prestigious title, but also made her a Grandmaster.

Deshmukh is a native of Nagpur, as is CM Fadnavis.

 

Deshmukh thanked the CM and the people of Nagpur for felicitating her.

Divya Deshmukh at a felicitation ceremony on Saturday

IMAGE: Divya Deshmukh at the felicitation ceremony. Photograph: Kind courtesy CMO Maharashtra/X

"This is a very special moment for me. I am so happy that I could be a little bit part of their (children's) motivation and their inspiration. I am very happy," she said.

She thanked the Maharashtra government and the Maharashtra Chess Association for their support.

Speaking on the occasion, Fadnavis said he felt proud as an Indian, as the CM of Maharashtra and as a native of Nagpur that a local girl has made the country proud at the world level.

Maharashtra CM hands over Rs 3 crore prize money to world chess champion Divya Deshmukh

IMAGE: Maharashtra CM hands over Rs 3 crore prize money to world chess champion Divya Deshmukh. Photograph: Kind courtesy CMO Maharashtra/X

He also said that the government organised Deshmukh's public felicitation to motivate the country's children.

CM Fadnavis then handed over a cheque of Rs 3 crore as cash prize to Deshmukh, and ensured support to her in her future endeavours.

Sport Minister Manikrao Kokate also promised overall development of sports in the state.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
