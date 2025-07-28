'Little Divya had unwavering focus like Arjuna'

"When she played tournaments outside Nagpur or India, she would carry books and maintain her studies."

IMAGE: Divya Deshmukh outclassed compatriot Koneru Humpy with a final score of 2.5-1.5 in the tiebreaks. Photograph: Andrei Anosov/FIDE

A bright student with a composed and focussed demeanor who was initiated into the board game at the tender age of five. That is how a former school principal of newly crowned chess champion Divya Deshmukh remembers her.

Anju Bhutani, former Principal of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan at Civil Lines in Nagpur, where Divya once studied, on Monday said she was extremely delighted with the achievement of the teen prodigy.

Divya became the youngest to win the Women's World Cup at Batumi, Georgia, as she outwitted the seasoned Koneru Humpy in the tie-breaker of an all-Indian final. The victory also earned her the Grandmaster title.

Bhutani recalled that Deshmukh showed potential to excel in chess when she started playing the game at five.

As a kind, she used to participate in events at various level and had won many titles during her school days, Bhutani, who currently serves as the coordinator-cum-manager at Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan, Nagpur.

"One thing which I liked about Divya is her composure. She was a very balanced and calm girl. Win or loss, she would not be disturbed or overexcited," she said.

Bhutani noted Divya maintained a balance between chess and studies.

"She was a brilliant student and did well in academics. When she played tournaments outside Nagpur or India, she would carry books and maintain her studies. Teachers were always there to support her whenever she needed guidance, notes or practice materials," said the former principal.

Bhutani emphasised Divya never lost sight of her goal and like Arjuna in the epic Mahabharat, she has had an unwavering focus on the task at hand.

"Nothing deterred her - neither defeat nor victory -- which was the most beautiful aspect of Divya's personality. Whenever Divya won a tournament, she would come to me with the trophy. She spoke less as she was reserved, but her focus and concentration were unmatchable."

"I'm the happiest person for what she has achieved. I still share a very good rapport with Divya's parents," Bhutani said.

After her stellar performance at the World Cup, Divya is now the fourth Indian woman to become a GM after Humpy, Dronavalli Harika and R Vaishali.

Humpy, 38, became a Grandmaster in 2002, three years before Divya was born.