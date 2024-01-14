PIX: When Usain Bolt blazed on wheels

IMAGE: Usain Bolt drove the 100m sprint in 4.36 seconds in the Genbeta electric car, 5.22 seconds faster than his world record of 9.58 seconds. Photographs: Usain Bolt/Instagram

The world's fastest man Usain Bolt met his match when he took the record-breaking Genbeta electric car for a spin ahead of the first race of the Formula E season in Mexico City.



The eight-time Olympic champion drove the electric race car on a full lap at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Friday.

"It's like a rocket on wheels," Bolt said in a statement. "Having the opportunity to drive it was a mind-blowing experience. The power right from the start was a real surprise and the adrenaline you feel is on another level, easily.



"Driving it is like nothing I have ever experienced before. I was told that once you drive it you don't want to stop or get off and they were right. I would do it every day if I could. If I get more time, I'll definitely go faster," he added.





The 36-year-old, who holds the 100 and 200 metres world records, tested the sprinting capabilities of the electric car that last year smashed the world indoor speed record reaching a top speed of 218.71km/h (135.9mph) inside London's ExCeL Centre.



Jamaican Bolt drove the 100m sprint in 4.36 seconds in the car, 5.22 seconds faster than the world record of 9.58 seconds that he ran on the track during his stellar athletics career.





"I heard that some people label drivers as 'non-athletes' because they're driving a car, but today I saw what it takes to sit in a car like that," he told a news conference.



"You don't just drive and that's it, you have to be a total athlete to do something like that.



"After what I experienced today in Mexico, anything is possible. I would love to be part of Formula E to promote it, I really enjoyed it," he added.





Bolt's electrified ride opened the 10th season of the Formula E World Championship, which takes place this weekend.