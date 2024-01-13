News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » EPL: Controversial decisions overshadow Chelsea's narrow win

EPL: Controversial decisions overshadow Chelsea's narrow win

January 13, 2024 22:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Chelsea

IMAGE: Fulham's Timothy Castagne in action with Chelsea's Axel Disasi. Photograph Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Chelsea beat their west London neighbours Fulham 1-0 on Saturday as a penalty by top scorer Cole Palmer earned the Blues their third Premier League win in a row, even if coach Mauricio Pochettino's men laboured in front of goal once again.

Palmer sent Bernd Leno the wrong way with his spot kick in the dying moments of the first half after Raheem Sterling was brought down by Issa Diop's trailing foot.

It was Palmer's ninth league goal - two more than the Blues' top scorer over the entirety of last season - since joining from Manchester City as a last-minute summer signing and quickly establishing himself as Chelsea's most dangerous player.

He was criticised for missing several chances in Chelsea's 1-0 League Cup semi-final first leg defeat against Middlesbrough in midweek.

 

"After the game I was disappointed like anyone would be missing that many chances," Palmer told broadcaster TNT Sports. "You have those games and I've put it behind me and scored."

Fulham's best chance for an equaliser fell to Raul Jimenez whose shot forced Djordje Petrovic into a one-handed save in the 73rd minute. Petrovic had also denied Harry Wilson in the first half as the visitors tried to catch their hosts on the break.

Chelsea captain Conor Gallagher smacked the post with a shot from the outside of his boot in the 83rd minute but the final statistics showed the Blues had only three shots on target all game, a reminder of their woes in front of goal.

Armando Broja, only recently back in the side after an injury in the previous campaign, powered a header from an Enzo Fernandez cross just wide of the post in the 21st minute but was largely snuffed out by Fulham's defence.

With Nicolas Jackson on duty for Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations and Christopher Nkunku injured again, Pochettino will need to find a way back to scoring in time for Middlesbrough's visit for the second leg of the League Cup semi-final on Jan. 23.

One of the biggest cheers of the afternoon went up when Ben Chilwell came off Chelsea's bench, marking the England defender's return from injury and potentially solving the Blue's left-back problem which centre half Levi Colwill has struggled to fix.

The win pushed Chelsea up two places in the league table to eighth, above Manchester United and Newcastle United who both have a game in hand.

Fulham, who have now lost five away games in the league in a row, remained 13th, eight points clear of the relegation zone.

Coach Marco Silva said Chelsea defender Malo Gusto should have been sent off for a foul on Willian in the first half.

"We have to talk about the red card for Gusto, it was clear. It is hard to see how things aren’t consistent at the level that we’re at," he told TNT.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Yuvraj set to mentor Team India?
Yuvraj set to mentor Team India?
Alcaraz's Australian dream: To conquer Novak in final
Alcaraz's Australian dream: To conquer Novak in final
India's Paris dreams crumble: USA upset adds to agony
India's Paris dreams crumble: USA upset adds to agony
Novak opens up on texting Kohli, admiring his career
Novak opens up on texting Kohli, admiring his career
Record buyback of Rs 47,810 cr by 48 firms in 2023
Record buyback of Rs 47,810 cr by 48 firms in 2023
At 3.6 deg C, Delhi sees season's coldest morning
At 3.6 deg C, Delhi sees season's coldest morning
Ranji Trophy: Mayank's ton gives Karnataka lead
Ranji Trophy: Mayank's ton gives Karnataka lead

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

Asian Cup: Australia's late goals crush Indian hopes

Asian Cup: Australia's late goals crush Indian hopes

Shooter Sandhu's Paris Olympics quest sabotaged

Shooter Sandhu's Paris Olympics quest sabotaged

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances