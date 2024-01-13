Djokovic opens up on texting Kohli, admiring his career

'Virat Kohli and I have been texting a little bit for a few years, and we never got the chance to meet in person'

Novak Djokovic, the 24-time Grand Slam champion, revealed that he has been in constant touch with India's talismanic batter Virat Kohli. The tennis legend, in the lead-up to the 2024 Australian Open, has been making headlines with his fitness and determination at the age of 36.

The Serbian player stated that he and Kohli have known each other for a few years, expressing admiration for the Indian cricket legend. Djokovic mentioned that while they haven't met in person, he feels privileged to communicate with Kohli and appreciates the Indian batter's kind words about him.

In an interview with Sony Sports, Djokovic said, "Virat Kohli and I have been texting a little bit for a few years, and we never got the chance to meet in person. But it was really a privilege and an honor to listen to him speak nicely about me, and I obviously admire his career and achievements and everything he has done."

With a potential 25th Grand Slam title within reach, Djokovic opened up about his admiration for India and what motivates him to achieve great things every day. Reflecting on his previous visit to the nation a decade ago, Djokovic expressed his desire to visit India soon and explore its beauty, history, culture, and spirituality.

"I have been to India only once so far in my life. It was, I think, 10 or 11 years ago. I came to play an exhibition event in New Delhi for two days. It was a very short stay. So, I really hope that I will be able to come back in the near future, too, because I have a great desire, great wish to explore your beautiful country that has so much history, so much culture to offer to the world and spirituality as well. It's amazing," continued the 36-year-old.

The 10-time Australian Open winner, Novak, is set to face Croatian Dino Prizmic in the first round of the Australian Open on Sunday, eyeing a Golden Slam in the year ahead.