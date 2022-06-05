PIX: When the King of Spain came to watch the King of Clay

The king of Spain Felipe VI was in the stands of Roland Garros on Sunday. So was Norway's Crown-Prince Haakon.

They had all come to see the King of Clay, Rafael Nadal. Nadal won his 14th French open title, beating Casper Ruud of Norway, 6-3, 6-3, 6-0.

The 36-year-old now has 22 Grand Slam titles, surging ahead of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, who are tied at 20.

Please click on the images below for a better look.

IMAGE: King Felipe VI of Spain, Haakon, Crown Prince of Norway and Mette-Marit, Crown Princess of Norway applaud Rafael Nadal. Photograph: Adam Pretty/Getty Images

IMAGE: Royalty meets royalty! Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

IMAGE: King Felipe VI of Spain, Haakon, Crown Prince of Norway and Mette-Marit, Crown Princess of Norway are seen in the stands Photograph: Adam Pretty/Getty Images

IMAGE: King Felipe VI of Spain, left, and Haakon, Crown Prince of Norway congratulate Rafael Nadal. Photograph: Adam Pretty/Getty Images

IMAGE: King Felipe VI of Spain is seen in the stands. Photograph: Adam Pretty/Getty Images