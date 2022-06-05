News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » PIX: When the King of Spain came to watch the King of Clay

PIX: When the King of Spain came to watch the King of Clay

By Rediff Sports
June 05, 2022 23:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The king of Spain Felipe VI was in the stands of Roland Garros on Sunday. So was Norway's Crown-Prince Haakon.

They had all come to see the King of Clay, Rafael Nadal. Nadal won his 14th French open title, beating Casper Ruud of Norway, 6-3, 6-3, 6-0.

The 36-year-old now has 22 Grand Slam titles, surging ahead of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, who are tied at 20.

Please click on the images below for a better look.

IMAGE: King Felipe VI of Spain, Haakon, Crown Prince of Norway and Mette-Marit, Crown Princess of Norway applaud Rafael Nadal. Photograph: Adam Pretty/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Royalty meets royalty! Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: King Felipe VI of Spain, Haakon, Crown Prince of Norway and Mette-Marit, Crown Princess of Norway are seen in the stands Photograph: Adam Pretty/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: King Felipe VI of Spain, left, and Haakon, Crown Prince of Norway congratulate Rafael Nadal. Photograph: Adam Pretty/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: King Felipe VI of Spain is seen in the stands. Photograph: Adam Pretty/Getty Images

 

 

 

 
X

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Sports
COMMENT
Print this article
Nadal wins 14th French Open title, 22nd Slam trophy
Nadal wins 14th French Open title, 22nd Slam trophy
Nadal's journey to record 22 Grand Slam titles
Nadal's journey to record 22 Grand Slam titles
PIX: Swiatek brings along her trophy to Eiffel Tower!
PIX: Swiatek brings along her trophy to Eiffel Tower!
BJP action after threats from external powers: Cong
BJP action after threats from external powers: Cong
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma, axes Naveen Jindal
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma, axes Naveen Jindal
Severe heat wave grips Delhi, MP
Severe heat wave grips Delhi, MP
Maha logs 1,494 new Covid cases, 961 in Mumbai alone
Maha logs 1,494 new Covid cases, 961 in Mumbai alone

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

'The King of Clay Court Tennis does it again'

'The King of Clay Court Tennis does it again'

Eternal Nadal refuses to retire

Eternal Nadal refuses to retire

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances