PIX: Swiatek brings along her trophy to Eiffel Tower!

New French Open champion Iga Swiatek admitted that sometimes tennis is challenging but thanked her profession for giving her everything.

The World No 1 clinched her second French Open title after defeating American teenager Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-3 in the final on Saturday.

'The one thing that I’ve learned over these two years is that all you can do and all you can control is your work. Your effort, your engagement,' the Pole wrote on Instagram.

'So together with my team we just try every single day, step by step. And here we are - in this amazing moment, with this incredible achievement. It’s time to reflect on that a little bit, enjoy, click pause” button, take some rest, appreciate every single thing.'

'Thank you tennis. Sometimes you’re challenging but I appreciate everything that you’re giving me'.

Swiatek has now won her last nine consecutive finals in straight sets. The Pole, who has been unstoppable since February, has become the first woman since Justine Henin in 2007-08 to clinch six titles in a row.

She has now also matched Venus Williams' streak of 35 straight match wins, which is the longest unbeaten run in women's tennis this century. Swiatek has also become the youngest multiple major winner since Maria Sharapova in 2006.

IMAGE: Poland’s Iga Swiatek, 2022 French Open Women's Champion, poses with the Suzanne Lenglen Cup in front of the Eiffel Tower. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

IMAGE: Swiatek did not drop a set during her 2020 triumph and lost just one during this year's Roland Garros campaign, extending her winning run to 35 matches. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

IMAGE: Swiatek has now won both her majors on clay and having already proved earlier in the season that she has the game to dominate on hardcourts. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

IMAGE: Swiatek soon have to switch her focus on keeping up her unbeaten run on grass, with the Wimbledon starting from June 27.z. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images