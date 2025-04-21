HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » PIX: Unseeded Ostapenko shocks World No 1 Sabalenka in final

PIX: Unseeded Ostapenko shocks World No 1 Sabalenka in final

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 21, 2025 20:00 IST

x

Jelena Ostapenko

IMAGE: Jelena Ostapenko celebrates after winning the final against Aryna Sabalenka at Porsche Arena, Stuttgart, on Monday. Photographs: Angelika Warmuth/Reuters

Unseeded Jelena Ostapenko crushed World number one Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 6-1 on Monday to win the claycourt title in Stuttgart for her first singles trophy of the year.

It was the Latvian's first title on clay since her 2017 French Open Grand Slam victory while Sabalenka has now lost four finals on Stuttgart's clay after losing the showcase match in 2021-23.

Jelena Ostapenko

IMAGE: It was the Latvian Jelena Ostapenko's first title on clay since her 2017 French Open Grand Slam victory.

The World No 1 was no match for her opponent's fierce baseline power while struggling with her first serve throughout.

"Congrats Aryna on a great week," Ostapenko said. "I think you hate me now because you wanted this car so bad," she said in reference to a sponsor's offer of a luxury sports car for the tournament winner.

"Every time I come here I enjoy it so much and thanks everyone for making this week amazing for me. I am really happy today," she said.

Jelena Ostapenko

In her first claycourt tournament since last year's French Open, the Belarusian was broken in the very first game.

World number 24 Ostapenko, who also ousted world number two Iga Swiatek earlier in the tournament, earned another three break points at 4-2 but could not convert any of them with the Belarusian hanging on.

Sabalenka finally carved out her first break only to be broken straight back before Ostapenko clinched the first set.

IMAGE: Aryna Sabalenka has now lost four finals on Stuttgart's clay after losing the showcase match in 2021-23.

In the second set the pair traded early breaks but the Latvian powered through, winning 16 of 18 points to break Sabalenka twice and race to a 5-1 lead.

 

Another erratic Sabelenka service game handed Ostapenko two match points and made sure of her first singles title when she fired a sensational crosscourt forehand winner on a second serve to put down a marker ahead of next month's French Open.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Pope's Love For The Beautiful Game
Pope's Love For The Beautiful Game
Munich crown, BMW keys: Zverev's back in top gear
Munich crown, BMW keys: Zverev's back in top gear
Chopra hopes to bring Diamond League to India
Chopra hopes to bring Diamond League to India
India's 2030 CWG bid: 'Is it to develop sports or...?'
India's 2030 CWG bid: 'Is it to develop sports or...?'
Rune ends Alcaraz's dominance in Barcelona
Rune ends Alcaraz's dominance in Barcelona

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Pope's Love For The Beautiful Game

webstory image 2

Food Tour: Mumbai's 8 Not-To-Be-Missed Sindhi Foods

webstory image 3

Bollywood Villains: Now as Toy Figures!

VIDEOS

JD Vance visits Akshardham Temple with family wearing traditional outfits2:19

JD Vance visits Akshardham Temple with family wearing...

Sunday style check! Raveena aces her airport look with effortless charm1:32

Sunday style check! Raveena aces her airport look with...

Rain,hailstorm lash parts of Himachal: Tourists stunned by Shimla's post-rain beauty1:20

Rain,hailstorm lash parts of Himachal: Tourists stunned...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD