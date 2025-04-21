HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Munich crown, BMW keys: Zverev's back in top gear

Munich crown, BMW keys: Zverev's back in top gear

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 21, 2025 17:06 IST

x

Alexander Zverev

IMAGE: Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates with the trophy and the winners car after winning the Munich Open. Photograph: Michaela Stache/Reuters

Alexander Zverev arrived at the Munich Open on the back of his "worst period" since a career-threatening ankle injury in 2022 and it was little surprise the German was beaming from ear to ear after winning his first title of the season on Sunday.

After failing to go past the quarter-finals in his last six events, Zverev sealed a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Ben Shelton in the final in Bavaria and leapfrogged Carlos Alcaraz into second in the world rankings after the Spaniard lost the Barcelona final.

Zverev also collected the keys to a shiny new BMW on his 28th birthday and will now look to leave his disappointing spell in the rear-view mirror.

"It's extremely special," said Zverev, who has won 24 titles on the elite men's tour including six on home soil.

 

"I always love winning tournaments in Germany. It's probably the most special thing that I can do.

"It's definitely a great birthday present. I knew I had to play my best tennis, Ben has been playing extremely well," added Zverev, who got off to a fast start this year by reaching the Australian Open final.

Alexander Zverev

Zverev had banished memories of his brutal ankle injury at the French Open in 2022 by reaching last year's title clash and he will be primed to challenge holder Alcaraz again at Roland Garros when the year's second Grand Slam begins on May 25.

"This was one of the best weeks you can have as a tennis player," Zverev added.

"I don't think we need to talk about the last few weeks anymore. I'm just so happy with the title and with the level that I managed to play at."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Will Bengaluru witness Neeraj face-off with Arshad?
Will Bengaluru witness Neeraj face-off with Arshad?
'Gill has a very bright future as a captain'
'Gill has a very bright future as a captain'
India's 2030 CWG bid: 'Is it to develop sports or...?'
India's 2030 CWG bid: 'Is it to develop sports or...?'
Serie A matches postponed after death of Pope Francis
Serie A matches postponed after death of Pope Francis
Why Mhatre got quick promotion into CSK's Playing XI
Why Mhatre got quick promotion into CSK's Playing XI

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Bollywood Villains: Now as Toy Figures!

webstory image 2

22 Oldest Churches of India

webstory image 3

Mamta Kulkarni's Top 7 Songs

VIDEOS

Sunday style check! Raveena aces her airport look with effortless charm1:32

Sunday style check! Raveena aces her airport look with...

JD Vance's kids in Indian attire win hearts at Palam Airport as they arrive for 4-day India visit2:31

JD Vance's kids in Indian attire win hearts at Palam...

Massive landslide halts traffic on Jammu-Srinagar Highway1:05

Massive landslide halts traffic on Jammu-Srinagar Highway

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD