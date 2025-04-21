HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Rune ends Alcaraz's dominance in Barcelona

Rune ends Alcaraz's dominance in Barcelona

3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 21, 2025 00:02 IST

x

Holger Rune

IMAGE: The title was well deserved for Holger Rune, who had also beaten second seed Casper Ruud in the quarter-finals. Photograph: Barcelona Open/X

Holger Rune denied red-hot favourite Carlos Alcaraz a third Barcelona Open trophy when he stunned the Spaniard 7-6(6) 6-2 in the final on Sunday to lift his first title in two years.

Alcaraz had won the tournament in 2022 and 2023 but the top seed seemed to be struggling with an injury midway through the match, allowing Rune to capitalise and win his first trophy since the Bavarian Open in April 2023.

But the title was well deserved for Rune, who had also beaten second seed Casper Ruud in the quarter-finals, while Alcaraz dropped to third in the ATP rankings, below Alexander Zverev who won the Munich Open earlier on Sunday.

"It means the world, it was such a great match. In the beginning I was a bit stressed because Carlos obviously played big-time tennis and I had to breathe a lot and find my rhythm," Rune said.

 

Alcaraz was out of the blocks early in the opening set and he put on a show with his powerful baseline returns and the occasional drop shot that had Rune scrambling as the Spaniard broke to go 3-2 up.

But in a span of a few minutes, Rune broke right back to go level before going up 4-3 to stun the fans watching on at Spain's oldest tennis club. Alcaraz then found himself serving to stay in the set twice before forcing a tiebreak.

Alcaraz saved two more set points in the tiebreak as Rune began to dictate points once again and the Dane finally converted his fifth set point when the top seed's return went long.

"When he broke me, I think I got more into the match and I played more of my tennis. It was a big battle in the first set," Rune added.

"I know how it feels to lose this kind of first set, it was super important to win it and gain the momentum. So I'm so proud of myself."

Alcaraz took a 2-1 lead in the second set before he took a medical timeout to deal with what seemed like an issue with his thigh muscle or groin. He did not fare any better on his return as Rune elevated his game.

The Dane was very effective at the net, winning 12 of 16 points, while Alcaraz's unforced error count began to climb as the home fans groaned in frustration when Rune went 5-2 up.

Rune eventually served to love as Alcaraz's return hit the net on championship point to give Rune the title.

The Dane then revealed he had taken notes from how Novak Djokovic beat Alcaraz in the Olympic final at Roland Garros.

"I thought to myself, 'OK, let's try to play that kind of style,' really make him play a lot of balls," Rune said.

"I'm very happy with how I stayed composed when it really mattered. I was also very brave when it mattered."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Not Kohli or Dhoni! Duplantis reveals his Indian hero
Not Kohli or Dhoni! Duplantis reveals his Indian hero
Babuta loses 10m Air Rifle World Cup gold by 0.1 point
Babuta loses 10m Air Rifle World Cup gold by 0.1 point
Sabalenka uses phone to photograph disputed line call
Sabalenka uses phone to photograph disputed line call
Ball kid makes history at Barcelona Open
Ball kid makes history at Barcelona Open
Liverpool just a step away from Premier League glory
Liverpool just a step away from Premier League glory

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Easter Special: 22 Oldest Churches of India

webstory image 2

Quiz Time! Guess The Thali! Which State?

webstory image 3

Motorola Lauched Its First Laptop: Moto Book 60

VIDEOS

Tripti Dimri looks cool in red t-shirt and blue jeans0:46

Tripti Dimri looks cool in red t-shirt and blue jeans

Watch: Massive destruction as landslide wreaks havoc in J-K's Ramban3:08

Watch: Massive destruction as landslide wreaks havoc in...

How women in Nashik risk their lives to get water from well3:59

How women in Nashik risk their lives to get water from well

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD