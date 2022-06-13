News
The Cutest Pitch Invader

The Cutest Pitch Invader

By Rediff Sports
June 13, 2022 16:33 IST
The cutest pitch invader disrupted the UEFA Nations League match between Spain and the Czech Republic on Sunday.

Spain won the match 2-0, but the young intruder won the hearts of the players, spectators and even the security at the La Rosaleda stadium in Malaga, Spain.

Please click on the images for glimpses of The Cutest Pitch Invader...

 

 

 

IMAGE: A young fan runs onto the pitch as a security guard tries to stop him. Photograph: Fran Santiago/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Spain's Pablo Sarabia signs the child's flag. Photograph: Fran Santiago/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Spain's Unai Simon embraces the kid. Photograph: Fran Santiago/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: The child is escorted off the ground by a security guard who can't stop grinning. Photograph: Fran Santiago/Getty Images

 

 
Rediff Sports
Son of a tailor, Altaf wins J&K's first cycling gold
Virat, Anushka Hit The Beach!
PICS: England, Italy in drab draw; Wales hold Belgium
Recipe: Malabari Mango Kadhi
Post-lunch break Rahul returns to ED for questioning
Govt bars ads of online betting platforms
IPL media rights sold for Rs 44,075 crore: sources
SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

Whose Mind Does DK Wants to Get Into?

How Indians Dominate World Chess

