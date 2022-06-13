The cutest pitch invader disrupted the UEFA Nations League match between Spain and the Czech Republic on Sunday.

Spain won the match 2-0, but the young intruder won the hearts of the players, spectators and even the security at the La Rosaleda stadium in Malaga, Spain.

Please click on the images for glimpses of The Cutest Pitch Invader...

IMAGE: A young fan runs onto the pitch as a security guard tries to stop him. Photograph: Fran Santiago/Getty Images

IMAGE: Spain's Pablo Sarabia signs the child's flag. Photograph: Fran Santiago/Getty Images

IMAGE: Spain's Unai Simon embraces the kid. Photograph: Fran Santiago/Getty Images

IMAGE: The child is escorted off the ground by a security guard who can't stop grinning. Photograph: Fran Santiago/Getty Images