PIX: Sania-Bopanna lose in Aus Open mixed doubles final

PIX: Sania-Bopanna lose in Aus Open mixed doubles final

Source: PTI
January 27, 2023 08:53 IST
IMAGE: Left to right: Australian Open mixed doubles winners Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos of Brazil with runners up Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna on Day 12 at the 2023 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Friday. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Sania Mirza will end her career with six Grand Slam titles after failing to win the Australian Open mixed doubles trophy with compatriot Rohan Bopanna in Melbourne on Friday.

 

Unseeded Bopanna and Sania lost 6-7(2), 2-6 to Brazilian pair of Luisa Stefani and Rafael Mataos in the final at Rod Laver Arena.



Coming into her final Major tournament, Sania had three women's doubles and as many mixed doubles trophies in her cabinet. The 42-year-old Bopanna has one French Open mixed doubles title to his credit.

This was Sania's last appearance at a Grand Slam before she retires from tennis after next month's Dubai Tennis Championships.

Source: PTI
Wimbledon doubles decision heartbreaking: Woodbridge
Djokovic's dad seen with fans carrying Russia flags
Only my injuries are questioned, says angry Djokovic
Ranji roundup: Mumbai fail to take lead vs Maharashtra
'Nari shakti', festivals, themes of states' tableaux
Azarenka made to remove PSG shirt
WC: India demolish Japan 8-0 to end campaign in style

