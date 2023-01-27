PIX: Sania-Bopanna lose in Aus Open mixed doubles final

IMAGE: Left to right: Australian Open mixed doubles winners Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos of Brazil with runners up Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna on Day 12 at the 2023 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Friday. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Sania Mirza will end her career with six Grand Slam titles after failing to win the Australian Open mixed doubles trophy with compatriot Rohan Bopanna in Melbourne on Friday.

Unseeded Bopanna and Sania lost 6-7(2), 2-6 to Brazilian pair of Luisa Stefani and Rafael Mataos in the final at Rod Laver Arena.





Coming into her final Major tournament, Sania had three women's doubles and as many mixed doubles trophies in her cabinet. The 42-year-old Bopanna has one French Open mixed doubles title to his credit.



This was Sania's last appearance at a Grand Slam before she retires from tennis after next month's Dubai Tennis Championships.