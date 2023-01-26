News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Woodbridge bemoans Wimbledon's 'heartbreaking' doubles decision

Woodbridge bemoans Wimbledon's 'heartbreaking' doubles decision

January 26, 2023 11:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Men's doubles matches at Wimbledon this year have been reduced from best-of-five sets to best-of-three.

Doubles partners Mark Woodforde, right, and Todd Woodbridge show off their plaques around center court after being inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island July 10, 2010.

IMAGE: Doubles partners Mark Woodforde, right, and Todd Woodbridge show off their plaques around centre court after being inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island July 10, 2010. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

Nine-times Wimbledon men's doubles champion Todd Woodbridge said on Thursday it was "heartbreaking" to hear the All England Club had made the decision to cut the event to best-of-three sets rather than five from this year.

Wimbledon organisers announced the decision on Wednesday, dispensing with 138 years of tradition to bring the tournament into line with the other three Grand Slams as well as ATP Tour events.

 

"For me, it is a little heartbreaking because I am a real traditionalist," the Australian told Channel Nine during coverage of the Australian Open.

"I truly believe of all the titles the Woodies won and I went on to win with Jonas Bjorkman, I probably wouldn't have won as many if it was over three sets.

"Five sets lets the best team win generally in that situation."

Woodbridge won six Wimbledon men's doubles titles with compatriot Mark Woodforde in the duo known as the "Woodies" before teaming up with Swede Bjorkman for another three.

American Mike Bryan, who with sibling Bob formed the most successful professional doubles team of all time, also bemoaned the decision.

"We like a longer sample size, especially on grass, it's tough to break serve on a slick surface," said Bryan, who won 16 Grand Slam men's doubles titles with his brother, including three at Wimbledon.

"I think for the great doubles teams, you just want longer - a three out of five format."

The All England Club said the decision was made following a wide-ranging consultation.

"This update will provide the referee's office with greater certainty when scheduling matches during the event and we hope it will encourage even more players to enter doubles at Wimbledon as a result," it said in a statement.

The 2022 Wimbledon men's doubles final took more than four hours to complete with Australian duo Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell beating Croatians Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic over five sets.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
League Cup PIX: Manchester Utd rout Nottingham Forest
League Cup PIX: Manchester Utd rout Nottingham Forest
Govt won't reconstitute committee to probe WFI chief
Govt won't reconstitute committee to probe WFI chief
Hockey WC: Germany, Netherlands snatch semis slots
Hockey WC: Germany, Netherlands snatch semis slots
Tata Motors swings into profit after 7 quarters
Tata Motors swings into profit after 7 quarters
China's aggressive actions caused India to...: Pompeo
China's aggressive actions caused India to...: Pompeo
Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke Review
Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke Review
5 Patriotic Songs You Must Listen To
5 Patriotic Songs You Must Listen To

New Zealand Tour Of India 2023

NEW ZEALAND'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

More like this

'Something extra' fuelling Djokovic's Aus Open charge

'Something extra' fuelling Djokovic's Aus Open charge

Last dance awaits 'emotional' Sania in Aus Open final

Last dance awaits 'emotional' Sania in Aus Open final

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances