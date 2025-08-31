PIX: Real Madrid, Bayern script fighting wins

IMAGES from football matches played across European Leagues on Saturday.

IMAGE: Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates with Arda Guler on scoring their second goal against RCD Mallorca at Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

Real Madrid recovered from a goal down to beat Mallorca 2-1 at the Bernabeu on Saturday as the home side made light of having three goals chalked off after VAR reviews to make it three wins out of three in La Liga this season.

What should have been a comfortable victory for the home side left fans with their nerves jangling, however, and they needed a goalline clearance from Alvaro Carreras to secure the three points.

Kylian Mbappe had a goal overturned by VAR when he pounced to score from a superb ball by Trent Alexander-Arnold in the seventh minute, but the review found him to be marginally offside.

Mallorca took a shock lead 11 minutes later when striker Vedat Muriqi muscled his way into the middle of the penalty area at a corner to steer the ball into the net with a combination of his back and shoulder.

Real levelled in the 37th minute after a superbly-worked corner that led to Dean Huijsen teeing up 20-year-old Arda Guler to score with a close-range header.

Vinicius Jr gave his side the lead a minute later, surging forward before cutting back on to his left foot and sending a bouncing shot low into the far corner.

Without a win this season, Mallorca played a clever game and tried to hit Madrid on the break, but the home side had too much quality in attack, and Mbappe had another goal chalked off in first-half stoppage time.

IMAGE: RCD Mallorca's Vedat Muriqi scores their first goal. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

Guler was the next to taste disappointment as his effort 10 minutes after the break was ruled out when a VAR review found him guilty of handball in the build-up, and the home side had Carreras to thank when he pulled off a tremendous goalline clearance to prevent Mallorca from equalising.

"I promised it from the day I signed here. I'm going to give it my all and contribute my part to the team," said Carreras, who joined Madrid from Benfica in July.

"The dream nights are starting to happen. I'm super-happy here, the important thing was the three points."

Real coach Xabi Alonso said he goes into the international break pleased with how his side are playing.

"The results are important and they reflect the line you want," he told reporters. "The work for now is to make sure we all think it's the right path.

"And now the next block, after the break, we start with the Champions League and we have to refine things but it's normal, I'm happy."

Atletico held at Alaves as winless start goes on

Atletico Madrid's poor start to the LaLiga season continued as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Alaves on Saturday, leaving Diego Simeone's side winless after three matches, their worst start in his 14 years in charge.

Atletico languish 14th in the standings after taking two points from their opening three matches, having lost 2-1 at Espanyol and drawn 1-1 at home to promoted Elche.

Giuliano Simeone gave the visitors an early lead in the seventh minute, striking from close range after Thiago Almada's shot was parried by Alaves goalkeeper Antonio Sivera.

Simeone surged down the right wing before slotting home the rebound from Almada's shot.

Atletico could not hold on to their lead, however, and Alaves equalised seven minutes later after Alexander Sorloth fouled Nahuel Tenaglia and Carlos Vicente made no mistake from the penalty spot.

"We leave hurt. It's not normal that we have two points from nine," Giuliano Simeone told Movistar.

"They are hurting us with very little, and apart from the penalty there was nothing else. To have them equalise quickly, like what happened against Elche, catches you off guard even more."

The match was halted for 11 minutes following a medical emergency in the stands in the 56th minute and neither side could find a breakthrough when play resumed.

Atletico introduced Antoine Griezmann and Conor Gallagher in the second half, with the Frenchman rattling the post from close range following in the 77th minute after Sorloth's header was clawed away by Sivera.

"Sorloth had a header, Griezmann's effort that hit the post, Marcos Llorente ran out of strength at the end in the strike," Diego Simeone said.

"Alaves defended well, with a lot of effort, and we didn't have enough quality to break open a game that was actually favourable to us in terms of formation."

Bayern hold on for 3-2 win at Augsburg

IMAGE: Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry celebrates scoring their first goal against FC Augsburg at WWK Arena, Augsburg, Germany. Photograph: Angelika Warmuth/Reuters

Bayern Munich almost imploded in their 3-2 Bundesliga victory at Augsburg on Saturday, conceding two goals for the second consecutive match after going 3-0 up soon after the break.

Bayern's back line looked vulnerable, just as it had in Wednesday's German Cup first-round win over third-tier Wehen Wiesbaden in which they conceded two goals and needed a stoppage-time winner to advance.

"We know what we have to work on," Bayern coach Vincent Kompany said.

"It is true that we could have decided the game earlier today if we had scored five goals from the chances we created. The most important thing is that we are creating lots of chances.

"The second half was not solid," Kompany said. "But we have won all our games. We have scored a lot of goals but in some moments we have to be calm. But we have to put things in perspective. We had a short pre-season."

While the fans' focus was on the pitch, Bayern bosses were trying to untangle a stalled loan deal for Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson, but Kompany said he knew nothing about the situation.

Bayern, who have led the Bundesliga since the third matchday last season, have now earned two wins from two league matches with nine goals scored.

IMAGE: Bayern Munich's Harry Kane and FC Augsburg's Robin Fellhauer vie for possession. Photograph: Angelika Warmuth/Reuters

They were in command from the start but had to wait until the 28th minute to take the lead through Serge Gnabry's powerful header from a Harry Kane cross.

They scored again on the stroke of halftime through Luis Diaz' second league goal of the season.

Bayern looked to have put the game to bed when France international Michael Olise made it 3-0 three minutes after the restart.

But Augsburg pulled a goal back in the 53rd minute through Kristijan Jakic before Mert Komur struck again 14 minutes from time.

Augsburg's Robin Fellhauer was taken off on a stretcher in stoppage time after clashing with Bayern's Sacha Boey.

Anguissa nets late winner as Napoli down Cagliari

IMAGE: Napoli's Giovanni Di Lorenzo in action with Cagliari's Michael Folorunsho in their Serie A match at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples. Photograph: Ciro De Luca/Reuters

Napoli snatched a last-gasp 1-0 victory at home to Cagliari on Saturday as Frank Anguissa’s strike salvaged three points in a largely frustrating Serie A game for the Italian champions.

Deep into stoppage-time, Alessandro Buongiorno picked out Anguissa with a precise ball across the box and the unmarked midfielder slotted home the winner.

After a lacklustre first half that produced few clear openings, the second period was also subdued. Leonardo Spinazzola went close for the hosts just before the hour mark, but former Napoli goalkeeper Elia Caprile dived low to make a one-handed save.

As the match entered its final phase, Napoli looked the stronger side, and Matteo Politano curled an effort just over the far top corner.

Napoli kept pouring forward and Scott McTominay’s stoppage-time strike was gathered by Caprile before Anguissa delivered the knockout blow.

Relief was etched on the Cameroonian’s face as the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona erupted in celebration, the final whistle following moments later.

"We worked as a team and we need to continue like this. We're focusing on ourselves. We're always here for the fans and we'll do everything we can to always win at home," Anguissa told DAZN.

"It was a difficult match because Cagliari defended very well, but we fought and won."

AS Roma claimed a 1-0 victory at Pisa courtesy of a Matias Soule strike in the 55th minute, giving Gian Piero Gasperini two wins from two at the start of his debut season in charge of the capital club.

Neves hat-trick steals show as PSG outclass Toulouse 6-3

Joao Neves netted a brilliant hat-trick as French champions Paris St Germain secured a crushing 6-3 Ligue 1 victory at Toulouse on Saturday in a match involving three penalties.

Portuguese midfielder Neves opened the scoring in the seventh minute, pouncing on a loose ball before taking a touch and firing a stunning overhead kick into the top corner.

Bradley Barcola doubled the visitors lead two minutes later, racing on to a through ball before drilling home a low finish from a tight angle.

Neves then chested down a cross before acrobatically sending the ball into the bottom corner from close range as PSG scored three times within the opening quarter of an hour of a competitive match for the first time in their history.

Ousmane Dembele converted from the spot after Rasmus Nicolaisen brought down Desire Doue to make it 4-0 after 31 minutes.

Toulouse pulled one back eight minutes before the break when PSG keeper Lucas Chevalier spilled a rebound straight to Charlie Cresswell who pounced to finish.

Chevalier redeemed himself in first-half stoppage time, however, denying Cristian Casseres Jr. from the spot twice after the initial kick was ordered to be retaken.

PSG’s fifth goal arrived in the 51st minute as Dembele converted his second spot-kick after Djibril Sidibe fouled Barcola.

Neves crowned his performance in style after 78 minutes, seizing a loose ball at the edge of the area and thundering a strike into the top-right corner to complete his hat-trick.

Toulouse grabbed late consolations through Yann Gboho and Alexis Vossah, but PSG comfortably closed out the win.