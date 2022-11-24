News
Rediff.com  » Sports » WC: Embolo stoic after goal against his birth nation

WC: Embolo stoic after goal against his birth nation

November 24, 2022 17:27 IST
Switzerland's Breel Embolo in action against Cameroon.

IMAGE: Switzerland's Breel Embolo in action against Cameroon. Photograph: Carl Recine/Reuters

Switzerland striker Breel Embolo scored against the land of his birth Cameroon in their World Cup Group G clash at the Al Janoub Stadium on Thursday, but refused to celebrate and looked almost apologetic as his team mates rushed to congratulate him.

Embolo swept home a Xherdan Shaqiri cross to give the Swiss the lead in the 48th minute after they struggled to break the deadlock in the first half and were second-best in the game, which was 0-0 at the break.

 

The 25-year-old striker, who was born in Yaounde but raised in Basel, stood still with an apologetic frown on his face after he scored while the Switzerland players celebrated around him.

The goal was the first shot on target for the Swiss, who had battled to contain the African side in the opening 45 minutes.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
