ISL: Mumbai City keen to avoid unwanted record

Title holders Mumbai City FC will look to regain their footing at home when they face Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League in Mumbai on Sunday.

The Islanders are determined to recover from a disappointing home defeat and will aim to avoid back-to-back losses at the Mumbai Football Arena for the first time since early 2023.

Mumbai City FC have lost two of their last five matches at the Mumbai Football Arena, including a 0-3 defeat to NorthEast United FC on December 30, 2024.

The last time they suffered consecutive home losses was in early 2023.

The Islanders enter the match with concerns over their defensive structure.

After maintaining an impressive run of four consecutive clean sheets, Mumbai City FC have now conceded multiple goals in back-to-back matches -- a worrying trend that head coach Petr Kratky will be eager to address.

With their last two home matches yielding a defeat and a draw, the Islanders need a solid defensive display to secure three points.

Despite their defensive struggles, Mumbai City FC's attack remains potent.

Leading the charge is Lallianzuala Chhangte, a consistent performer with three goals and two assists against Jamshedpur FC in ISL history.

Chhangte's ability to unlock defences could be crucial in breaking down the Red Miners' resilient backline.

"Regardless of who we play, every game is important for me. We need to win and that's our No. 1 priority. We need to play good football, as it gives us more chances to succeed," Mumbai City FC coach Petr Kratky said.

Jamshedpur FC, with a poor away record this season, on the other hand will seek to break their streak of four consecutive road defeats and keep their momentum alive as they push for a top-two spot.

Jamshedpur FC thrive without dominating possession. The Red Miners have the lowest average possession in the league (41.1%) but are masters of the counter-attack.

By absorbing pressure and striking swiftly on the break, they've managed to keep pace with the league's top teams.

The key to their strategy is Muhammed Uvais, who has been instrumental in transitioning play from defence to attack.

His dual role makes him a crucial player for Jamshedpur's counter-attacking setup.

Adding further strength to their cause is Stephen Eze, whose aerial dominance and defensive prowess make him a standout performer.

"It's an away game. So, it's very important. We must take full responsibility and work hard to get a positive result," the Red Miners coach Khalid Jameel said.

The Islanders are sixth in the table, with 23 points from 14 games, courtesy of six victories and five draws.

Jamshedpur FC are positioned fourth, winning 24 points from 13 matches, taking all three points in four out their previous five clashes.

They are just three points short of second-placed Bengaluru FC (27), with a game in hand (13) compared to the Blues (14).