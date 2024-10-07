PIX: Lewandowski 'tricks; Frankfurt defies Bayern

Lewandowski nets hat-trick as Barcelona beat Alaves 3-0

IMAGE: FC Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring their second goal. Photograph: Vincent West/Reuters

Robert Lewandowski's first-half hat-trick guided LaLiga leaders Barcelona to a 3-0 win away at Deportivo Alaves on Sunday as the Polish striker extended his lead at the top of the league's scoring charts.

Lewandowski's treble made him the first player to net 10 goals in LaLiga this season and the second in Europe's top leagues after Manchester City's Erling Haaland.

The victory moved Barcelona to 24 points, three points clear of rivals Real Madrid, while Alaves are 12th with 10 points.

Barcelona dominated possession and skipper Raphinha had the ball in the net inside four minutes but the goal was ruled out for offside, a minute before the visitors lost Ferran Torres to an injury with Eric Garcia taking his place.

But Barcelona wasted no time in taking the lead when Lewandowski scored from a Raphinha free kick in the seventh minute, heading home an inch-perfect cross from the edge of the six-yard box.

Lewandowski has showed no signs of slowing down at 36 and he grabbed his second on a counter-attack when he checked his run to latch on to Raphinha's pass to score.

He completed his hat-trick in the 32nd minute when Garcia slipped a ball through to him and the Polish striker stretched to fire his shot past Antonio Sivera in the Alaves goal to net his 12th goal in 11 games in all competitions.

Alaves thought they had got on the board when Toni Martinez scored with a towering header towards the end of the first half but VAR ruled it out for offside.

The two goalkeepers were kept busy in the second half which saw some end-to-end action, with Barcelona's Inaki Pena ensuring they went home with a clean sheet while Sivera limited the damage for Alaves with six saves.

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal had a quiet game by his standards and he was taken off in the 67th minute. The 17-year-old winger, who has gone two games without a goal or assist, looked upset as he sat on the bench and threw his shin guard aside.

But as much as they tried, Barcelona could not get a fourth goal while fatigue also played a factor.

Gazzaniga proves Girona's penalty hero in chaotic 2-1 win over Bilbao

IMAGE: Girona's Paulo Gazzaniga reacts after Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann scored their first goal. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

Girona goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga saved two penalties, including one that had to be retaken, before striker Cristhian Stuani scored from the spot deep in stoppage time as they beat visitors Athletic Bilbao 2-1 in LaLiga on Sunday.

Girona sit a provisional 11th in the standings with 12 points from nine matches, while Bilbao are sixth with 14 points.

Alex Berenguer's penalty was saved in the first half and Bilbao's luck from the spot got worse after the break as Inaki Williams' effort was also stopped but had to be retaken as Gazzaniga's feet were off the line.

Ander Herrera stepped up for the retake, but his effort was also saved by the Argentine keeper.

"I'm happy for the three points the team got. I don't remember another match like this," Gazzaniga said.

"Again, I would like to highlight the work of the team because without them it wouldn't have been possible.

"We were studying the penalties with the goalkeeping coach and this time it worked out well."

Girona defender Arnau Martinez tripped Berenguer inside the box in the 26th minute. Berenguer stepped up to take the penalty but the Spanish winger's tame effort was saved by Gazzaniga.

Bilbao were immediately punished when Colombian midfielder Yaser Asprilla put Girona ahead in the 39th minute, sending a dangerous left-foot cross from outside the box into the bottom corner past goalkeeper Alex Padilla.

But the home side's lead lasted only two minutes before Oihan Sancet equalised with a close-range shot after picking up Berenguer's through ball to beat Gazzaniga. However, Sancet was forced off soon after scoring due to an injury.

Just as the game seemed headed for a draw, Bilbao defender Aitor Paredes fouled Ladislav Krejci, giving away a penalty which Stuani converted in the 99th minute to seal all three points for the hosts and end a four-match LaLiga winless run.

Paredes was also sent off for a second yellow card.

Last-gasp Marmoush goal earns Frankfurt 3-3 draw against leaders Bayern

IMAGE: Bayern Munich's Thomas Mueller in action. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Eintracht Frankfurt's Bundesliga top scorer Omar Marmoush scored twice, with his stoppage time equaliser snatching a 3-3 home draw against Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich on Sunday.

Marmoush, who had brought the sides level at 1-1 in the first half, completed a quick break in added time to bag the last-gasp goal that salvaged a point and made it three matches without a win in all competitions for the Bavarians.

Bayern now have 14 points and lead the standings on goal difference ahead of RB Leipzig, who were 1-0 winners at Heidenheim earlier on Sunday. Eintracht are third on 13.

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany will be relieved to go into the international break still top but must quickly figure out how his team got caught three times on the break, with Eintracht's late equaliser being their best chance in the second half.

The result also piles pressure on Kompany in his first season at Bayern following their slip-ups in Europe and the Bundesliga in the past week.

Bayern, desperate to bounce back from their midweek Champions League loss at Aston Villa and last week's Bundesliga draw at home to Bayer Leverkusen, went ahead when Kim Min-jae slotted in after a quarter of an hour following a strong start.

They should have had at least a couple of goals in that period but their joy was short lived, with Marmoush completing a lightning-quick break with a fine low shot past goalkeeper Manuel Neuer to level seven minutes later.

The Egypt forward, who has eight goals in six league games so far, then delivered a perfectly timed 35th minute assist in another counter-attack for Hugo Ekitike to score.

Bayern launched their own comeback three minutes later and levelled through Dayot Upamecano's shot from close range after a goalmouth scramble.

The visitors went back in front through Michael Olise's superb left-footed strike in the 53rd and should have scored again with substitute Kingsley Coman late in the game.

Marmoush, however, outsmarted the Bayern defence once more in stoppage time to race through and grab the equaliser, with Bayern's Thomas Mueller hitting the post with the last kick of the game.