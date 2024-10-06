News
Home  » Cricket » 'We walked the talk': Surya on India's commanding win

'We walked the talk': Surya on India's commanding win

Source: PTI
Last updated on: October 06, 2024 23:23 IST
IMAGE: Indian players celebrate a wicket against Bangladesh in the first T20I in Gwalior. Photograph: BCCI

India captain Suryakumar Yadav was very pleased with his men for "walking the talk" in terms of executing whatever was decided at the team meeting, following an emphatic seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the opening T20I in Gwalior on Sunday.

The two bowling heroes - Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy - set up the win by hunting down the 'Tigers' for 127 and then Sanju Samson (29), Suryakumar Yadav (29) and Hardik Pandya (39 not out) finished the game in just 11.5 overs.

 

"We just tried to back our skills and what we decided in the team meeting, we just walked the talk. The way we batted, showed our character," Suryakumar said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

The skipper seemed excited about the long-term prospects of having the country's fastest bowler Mayank Yadav fast-tracked into the international arena and another seam bowling all-rounder Nitish Reddy being inducted into the roster.

"Very excited and looking forward to seeing them in the next games. It's a good headache to have when you are on the field when you have extra bowling options."

He didn't specify what are the areas that the team needs to work on but said that they would address the necessary issues before the next match in Delhi on Wednesday.

"You always learn something new playing every game. There will be a few areas to improve, we'll sit down and talk about it before the next game."

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Gauff beats Muchova in straight sets to win China Open
Reddy's fiery send-off sparks controversy
'We were 10-15 runs short': Pakistan's Fatima Sana
'Feels like a rebirth': Varun reflects on India return
Ramlila actor dies on stage, Delhi minister blames vax
Israel targets weapons depots; Iran cancels flights
Haryana records 67.90% voter turnout
