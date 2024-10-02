2025 Diamond League calendar is out!

Zurich will stage the two-day season finale of the 2025 Diamond League in August while the competition will begin with two meets in China, organisers said on Wednesday.
The provisional calendar for the 16th edition of track and field's premier one-day meeting series features 15 host cities across 14 countries and four continents.
Xiamen will host the opening event on April 26, a week before Shanghai/Suzhou. Meetings in Doha and Rabat are scheduled for May before the first European meet in Rome in June.
Zurich will stage the final (August 27-28) for the first time since 2022, in the build-up to the September 13-21 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.
The 2025 edition of the Diamond League will hand out more than $9 million in prize money, a record for the tournament.
2025 Diamond League calendar:
Xiamen - April 26
Shanghai/Suzhou - May 3
Doha - May 16
Rabat/Marrakech - May 25
Rome - June 6
Oslo - June 12
Stockholm - June 15
Paris - June 20
Eugene - July 5
Monaco - July 11
London - July 19
Silesia - August 16
Lausanne - August 20
Brussels - August 22
Zurich - August 27-28