2025 Diamond League calendar is out!

October 02, 2024 18:26 IST
Yared Nuguse of the United States celebrates winning the men's 1500 metres run in the Diamond League meeting at Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich, on September 5, 2024

IMAGE: Yared Nuguse of the United States celebrates winning the men's 1500 metres run in the Diamond League meeting at Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich, on September 5, 2024. Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

Zurich will stage the two-day season finale of the 2025 Diamond League in August while the competition will begin with two meets in China, organisers said on Wednesday.

The provisional calendar for the 16th edition of track and field's premier one-day meeting series features 15 host cities across 14 countries and four continents.

 

Xiamen will host the opening event on April 26, a week before Shanghai/Suzhou. Meetings in Doha and Rabat are scheduled for May before the first European meet in Rome in June.

Zurich will stage the final (August 27-28) for the first time since 2022, in the build-up to the September 13-21 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

The 2025 edition of the Diamond League will hand out more than $9 million in prize money, a record for the tournament.

2025 Diamond League calendar:

Xiamen - April 26

Shanghai/Suzhou - May 3

Doha - May 16

Rabat/Marrakech - May 25

Rome - June 6

Oslo - June 12

Stockholm - June 15

Paris - June 20

Eugene - July 5

Monaco - July 11

London - July 19

Silesia - August 16

Lausanne - August 20

Brussels - August 22

Zurich - August 27-28

Source: REUTERS
