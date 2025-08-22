PIX: Djokovic Swaps Racket for Baseball at Yankees Game

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
By REDIFF SPORTS
August 22, 2025 12:16 IST

Tennis star Novak Djokovic prepares to throw out the first pitch prior to the game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium at Bronx, New York, USA, on Thursday

In what has been dubbed an elite crossover, tennis star Novak Djokovic was handed the honour of throwing the ceremonial first pitch in the the Major League Baseball match between Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium in New York on Thursday.

 

'Thank you to tennis legend Novak Djokovic for throwing out tonight's ceremonial first pitch! @DjokerNole ' #RepBX,' the New York Yankees tweeted on their X handle alongside a picture with Yankees great Aaron Judge.

Djokovic is in the Big Apple, as he chases a record 25th Grand Slam crown at the US Open, starting on Sunday, August 24th.

Djokovic will open his US Open campaign against Leaner Tien on Sunday.

