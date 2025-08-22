HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
BCCI Hunts for New Selectors in Agarkar-Led Panel

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
August 22, 2025 11:53 IST

BCCI invites applications for 2 men's selectors and 4 women's selection committee members.

The current men's selection committee, which recently picked the squads for next month's Asia Cup, is currently headed by former India pacer Ajit Agarkar and comprises SS Das, Subroto Banerjee, Ajay Ratra, and S Sharath.

The BCCI on Friday invited applications to fill two vacancies in the five-member senior men's national selection committee, as well as four positions in the women's panel.

The eligibility criteria remained unchanged from previous years. Applicants must have played either a minimum of seven Test matches or 30 first-class games.

Alternatively, candidates with experience in at least 10 One Day Internationals (ODIs) or 20 first-class matches will also be considered.

 

"The contracts of selectors are renewed annually. We have not yet identified which selectors will be replaced, but that process will be undertaken soon," a BCCI official told PTI.

The Board also invited applications to fill the position of a member on the men's junior cricket selection committee, responsible for selecting age-group teams (up to Under-22) for camps, tours, and tournaments.

This role is likely to be that of the chief selector.

The BCCI has also opened applications for four positions on the women's national selection committee. The current panel comprises Neetu David (Chairperson), Renu Margrate, Arati Vaidya, Kalpana Venkatachar, and Shyama Dey Shaw.

On Tuesday, the panel met to pick the squad for the ODI World Cup at home, starting next month.

The last date to submit all applications is September 10.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
