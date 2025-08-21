HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Govt won't stop India from playing Asia Cup: Sources

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read
Last updated on: August 21, 2025 16:23 IST

'In so far as bilateral sports events in each other's country are concerned, Indian teams will not be participating in competitions in Pakistan. Nor will we permit Pakistani teams to play in India.'

The Indian cricket team

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav-led India are placed in Group A with Pakistan, Oman, and the UAE in the Asia Cup to be held in the UAE from September 9 to 28. Photograph: BCCI

India and Pakistan won't engage in any bilateral sporting clash but the cricket team will not be stopped from playing the multi-lateral Asia Cup next month, the Sports Ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry unveiled the new policy with regard to India's international engagements with emphasis on Pakistan. Sources said it is effective immediately.

"India's approach to sports events involving Pakistan reflects its overall policy in dealing with that country," states the ministry policy.

 

"In so far as bilateral sports events in each other's country are concerned, Indian teams will not be participating in competitions in Pakistan. Nor will we permit Pakistani teams to play in India," it added.

However, the multilateral engagements will not be affected.

"We will not stop Indian cricket team from playing in Asia Cup as it is multilateral," the ministry source said.

"But Pakistan will not be allowed on Indian soil for bilateral competitions. But we will not stop them from multilateral events as we will abide by Olympic Charter," he added.

Asked if Indian teams will be allowed to travel to Pakistan for any multi-lateral competitions, the source said, "In that scenario, we will examine the case before deciding anything."

"Even in multi-lateral events, we can't leave our athletes in the lurch. After all it's a country that has no hesitation in declaring that its a dumpster and can hit the shining Mercedes that is India," he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
