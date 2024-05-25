PIX: Dhoni, Gambhir, Babita cast votes

IMAGE: Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni at the polling station in Ranchi on Saturday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Election Commission of India/X

Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni cast his vote during the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha Election 2024 in Ranchi on Saturday.

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir is all smiles after exercising his franchise. Photograph: ANI/X

Earlier in the day, former India cricketers Gautam Gambhir and Kapil Dev, and fomer grappler Babita Phogat cast their votes in their respective constituencies.

After casting his vote, former Indian Cricket Captain Kapil Dev said: 'I feel very happy that we are under democracy. The important thing is to pick the right people for your constituency. What we can do is more important than what the govt can do.'

IMAGE: Former India captain Kapil Dev and his wife after casting their vote. Photograph: ANI/X

Voting for the sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections began early in the morning on Saturday across 58 parliamentary constituencies spread over six states and two Union Territories (UTs) amid tight security and arrangements.

IMAGE: Olympian wrestler and BJP leader Babita Phogat and her parents Mahavir Singh Phogat and Daya Kaur after casting their vote during the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha Election 2024 in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri on Saturday. Photograph: Babita Phogat/X

The voting started at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm, with those in line by the closing time still allowed to vote.

The seven parliamentary constituencies in Delhi are Chandni Chowk, East Delhi, New Delhi, North East Delhi, North West Delhi, South Delhi, and West Delhi.