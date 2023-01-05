EPL PIX: Kane brace propels Spurs; Forest out of drop zone

IMAGE : Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte and Son Heung-min and Harry Kane celebrate after the match. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Harry Kane closed in on Jimmy Greaves' all-time Tottenham Hotspur goalscoring record as he helped Spurs thrash Crystal Palace 4-0 in the Premier League on Wednesday, while Nottingham Forest beat Southampton to move out of the relegation zone.

West Ham United and Leeds United remain embroiled in a relegation battle after the pair drew 2-2 at Elland Road, while Unai Emery's Aston Villa were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Wolverhampton Wanderers.

England captain Kane marked his 300th Premier League appearance with a brace of goals in the emphatic 4-0 victory in Spurs' London derby clash at Selhurst Park.

Defender Matt Doherty and Son Heung-min netted further goals for the visitors as Palace capitulated in the second half having been the better side in the opening period when the teams went to the break at 0-0.

Kane's goals, a close-range header from an Ivan Perisic cross and a first-time strike, took him onto 264 for Spurs in all competitions, just two behind Greaves' tally for the North London club.

The victory, Spurs' first since the World Cup break, moved fifth-placed Tottenham to within two points of Manchester United in fourth.

"It was a really important win. We have not come back (from Qatar) and got the best results. It was nice to put that performance in," Kane told Sky Sports.

"It was about moving the ball quick, getting runs in behind and then quality in the final third. It was great to keep a clean sheet."

SAINTS SUFFER

IMAGE : Nottingham Forest's Dean Henderson in action. Photograph: Ian Walton/Reuters

Down the other end of the table, Taiwo Awoniyi lifted Forest out of the relegation zone with their first away win of the Premier League season as Southampton sank to defeat at St Mary's and remained rooted to the bottom of the table.

Saints were booed off at halftime and full time and are showing no signs of getting out of their current predicament. They have now lost their first four league games under new manager Nathan Jones and six in a row.

Worryingly, Southampton failed to have a single shot on target in a league game for the second time this season -- no side has failed to do so in more matches this term.

"We as players know and understand fan frustrations," Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse said. "They have to bear with us, it's a different squad to one we have had before.

"We're in early days with the manager and it's going to take a bit of time. Obviously time is not our friend and we need to turn it around quickly."

IMAGE : West Ham United's Nayef Aguerd and Flynn Downes in action with Leeds United's Joe Gelhardt. Photograph: Carl Recine/Reuters

West Ham travelled to West Yorkshire looking to avoid a sixth successive league defeat, something they have not experienced since 2010.

The writing looked to be on the wall for the visitors after teenage forward Wilfried Gnonto gave Leeds the lead in the 27th minute, but David Moyes's side responded well and deservedly levelled just before halftime through a Lucas Paqueta penalty.

Gianluca Scamacca stunned Elland Road with a second for West Ham 44 seconds after the restart, but Rodrigo earned Leeds a point with a fine finish 20 minutes of time -- a draw a fair result from the thrilling encounter.

Wolves remain 19th in the table, and will rue Danny Ings' late equaliser for Villa after Daniel Podence's skilful goal handed Wolves an early lead and hope of moving out of the relegation zone.