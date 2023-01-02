News
Adeus Pele: Brazil bids farewell to 'eternal', 'king of soccer'

January 02, 2023 22:39 IST


IMAGE: Pele's wife Marcia Aoki (2nd from right) places a rosary on Pele's coffin in Urbano Caldeira Stadium at his funeral in Santos, Brazil, on Monday. Photograph: Mario Tama/Getty Images

The Brazilian coastal city of Santos, which sporting giant Pele turned into a byword for soccer brilliance during a glittering club career, started bidding goodbye to its hero on Monday with a 24-hour wake.

Mourners lined up to see Pele's body in an open casket in the centre of the field at the Vila Belmiro stadium, home of the Santos Football Club. Pele died on Thursday at 82 after battling colon cancer.

 

"Pele leaves millions of Santos fans across our country. He was the creator of Brazilian soccer," said Antonio da Paz, a fan outside the stadium for the memorial that began at 10 a.m. (1300 GMT).

 

IMAGE: Edinho, son of Pelé, during his funeral on Monday. Photograph: Mario Tama/Getty Images

FIFA President Gianni Infantino was among the first to arrive for the service and said he would ask every country to name a stadium after Pele, the only man to win the World Cup three times as a player.

"Pele is eternal," Infantino told reporters.

"FIFA will certainly honour the 'king' as he deserves. We have asked all football associations in the world to pay a minute of silence before every game and will also ask them, 211 countries, to name a stadium after Pele. Future generations must know and remember who Pele was."

 

IMAGE: A vehicle transporting Brazilian soccer legend Pele's body, at the Vila Belmiro stadium on Monday. Photograph: Diego Vara/Reuters

Edson Arantes do Nascimento - Pele's given name -- was born in 1940 in the small country town of Tres Coracoes, but moved to Santos in 1956 and lived there for most of his life.

In the early hours Monday, his body arrived under fireworks in the city of about 430,000 people from Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein Hospital.

 

IMAGE: A man rides his bike past a Pelé jerseys for sale during his funeral at Vila Belmiro stadium. Photograph: Pedro Vilela/Getty Images

Former Brazil midfielder Ze Roberto and Pele's son Edinho helped placing his coffin in the field, TV footage showed. Floral wreaths were sent by the likes of Neymar, Vinicius Junior and Real Madrid.

On Tuesday, a procession carrying Pele's coffin will pass through the streets of Santos, ending at the Ecumenical Memorial Necropolis cemetery, where he will be buried in a private ceremony.

Santos' press office said some 5,000 journalists from all over the world had been accredited to cover the wake of Pele, who scored more than 1,000 goals for Santos.



IMAGE: A bouquet of flowers reading "Eternal Pele” is seen near the Vila Belmiro stadium on the eve of Pele's funeral on Sunday. Photograph: Diego Vara/Reuters

Several government officials are expected to attend the memorial, including newly sworn-in Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Vice President Geraldo Alckmin, a longtime Santos supporter.

Sao Paulo state military police said in a statement they had prepared a special operation called the "King Pele Operation" to ensure public order.

"I'll be here all day, 24 hours, from 10 a.m. to 10 a.m.," fan Roberto Santos said.

"Pele deserves it".

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
