Home  » Sports » PIX: Ruud wins Madrid Open for maiden Masters crown

May 05, 2025 03:32 IST

Norway's Casper Ruud in action during the Madrid Open men's singles final against Britain's Jack Draper at Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain, on Sunday.

IMAGE: Norway's Casper Ruud in action during the Madrid Open men's singles final against Britain's Jack Draper at Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain, on Sunday. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

Norway's Casper Ruud won his first Masters 1000 title on Sunday, as he stormed to a 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 victory over fifth seed Jack Draper in the Madrid Open final with a gutsy performance that showcased his clay-court mettle.

The 26-year-old 14th seed, playing in his 18th clay-court final, overcame both a rib injury sustained in the semi-final and a resilient Draper to secure the trophy after previously dispatching Taylor Fritz, Daniil Medvedev and Francisco Cerundolo.

 

Casper Ruud poses with the trophy alongside runner-up Jack Draper.

IMAGE: Casper Ruud poses with the trophy alongside runner-up Jack Draper. Photograph: Juan Medina/Reuters

"It's been a long time coming. I have been dreaming about this since I was young. I knew Jack was playing unbelievably, so I had to bring my A+ game," Ruud said in an on-court interview.

Ruud had previously reached three Grand Slam finals, including two at Roland Garros, and Masters 1000 finals in Miami in 2022 and Monte Carlo last year.

Ruud staged an impressive comeback from 3-5 down in the opening set, breaking Draper twice to take it 7-5.

Jack Draper serves

IMAGE: Jack Draper serves during the final. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

The Briton refused to go quietly in the second, however, holding to love for 3-3 before breaking Ruud twice while making just one unforced error to force a decider.

Although Draper was more composed at the start of the third set, it was Ruud who seized the initiative, breaking the Briton to take a 3-2 lead and securing the title with a hold to love.

Despite the loss, 23-year-old Indian Wells champion Draper will leapfrog Novak Djokovic to a career-high number five in the world rankings on Monday.

"I want to congratulate Casper on your first ATP Masters win; I think you really deserve it. The way you played, you were braver than me in the key moments. You deserve it and you have put in so much work over the years," Draper told a packed stadium.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
