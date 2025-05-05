HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Osaka lifts trophy after 3-year and motherhood break

May 05, 2025 00:56 IST

Naomi Osaka

IMAGE: It was Naomi Osaka's first WTA title since she became a mother in July 2023. Photograph: Naomi Osaka/Instagram

Four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka won her first WTA title since triumphing at the 2021 Australian Open after beating Slovenia's Kaja Juvan 6-1, 7-5 in the final of the L'Open 35 de Saint-Malo - a WTA 125 tournament on clay.

It was the 27-year-old Japanese player's first WTA title since she became a mother in July 2023.

 

"Kinda ironic to win my first trophy back on the surface that I thought was my worst. That’s one of my favourite things about life though, there’s always room to grow and evolve," Osaka posted on X.

Osaka struggled with her lack of power and accuracy as she failed to progress beyond the second round of any Grand Slam last year.

The former world number one, who reached the third round of the Australian Open in January before retiring due to injury, is set to feature in the main draw of the French Open later this month.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
