Bayern Munich Crowned Bundesliga Champions

Bayern Munich Crowned Bundesliga Champions

May 05, 2025 00:48 IST

Bayern Munich

IMAGE: Bayern Munich's Eric Dier scores. Photograph: Annegret Hilse/Reuters

Bayern Munich secured their 34th German league title on Sunday without kicking a ball after title rivals Bayer Leverkusen were held to a 2-2 draw at Freiburg, leaving the leaders with an unassailable eight-point lead with two games left to play.

Leverkusen needed to win on Sunday to maintain any mathematical chance of claiming the title after Bayern drew 3-3 at RB Leipzig on Saturday.

But Sunday's result left last season's champions in second place on 68 points, with Bayern on 76 and sealing their record-extending 33rd Bundesliga title since the introduction of the top league in 1963.

 

"Congratulations to Bayern," said Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso, who last season led his team to a domestic league and cup double.

"It is a deserved league win. They were the better, the more consistent team.

"I always tell my players that a 2-0 is dangerous. After Flo's (Florian Wirtz) goal we had a chance and Jonathan Tah made it 2-2. Obviously the feelings are mixed today," said the Spaniard.

Bayern Munich

IMAGE: Bayern Munich's Harry Kane and Thomas Muller react after the match. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

The Bavarians, who all gathered in Munich to watch Leverkusen's game together, will be presented with the league trophy on Saturday in their last home game of the season against Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Bundesliga top scorer Harry Kane, who won his first major title at the age of 31, posted a video of himself and teammates singing "We are the Champions" after the end of the Leverkusen game.

The England captain, who two weeks ago broke a league record with his 60th goal in his first 60 league games for Bayern, also looks set to become the first player in Bundesliga history to be crowned top scorer in both his first two seasons.

Freiburg, battling to secure a spot in next season's Champions League, came out fighting with Leverkusen nowhere to be seen.

The hosts scored with Maximilian Eggestein's slightly deflected shot in the 44th minute and were in complete control.

Freiburg struck again four minutes after the restart with Leverkusen's Piero Hincapie turning the ball into his own net for an own goal after a goal mouth scramble.

Leverkusen, whose coach Xabi Alonso looks set to leave at the end of the season with several top clubs, including Real Madrid, eager to sign him, left their comeback until very late.

They cut the deficit with a Florian Wirtz solo effort and superb finish in the 82nd and Jonathan Tah then levelled in stoppage time to set up a dramatic finale.

But despite equalling a league record with their 33rd Bundesliga away game without defeat, Leverkusen could not find a third goal in the dying minutes.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
