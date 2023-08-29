News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » PIX: Wozniacki makes winning return at US Open

PIX: Wozniacki makes winning return at US Open

August 29, 2023 09:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Caroline Wozniacki is competing in her third tournament since returning to the tour after retiring in 2020 to start a family. Photographs: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki marked her return to Grand Slam action for the first time in more than three years with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Russian qualifier Tatiana Prozorova on Monday to reach the second round at the US Open.

 

Wozniacki is competing in her third tournament since returning to the tour after retiring in 2020 to start a family, but the Dane's vast experience shone through against 19-year-old Prozorova.



"It feels amazing to be back," said Wozniacki. "Obviously I was very nervous coming out here, I haven't been here since 2019 and a lot has happened since then.

"It just feels amazing to have the chance out here on this big court, playing a night session and getting a win under my belt. It feels so special."



Both players surrendered serve early in the match before the 33-year-old Wozniacki stepped up the pressure from 3-3, breaking her opponent twice more on the back of some relentless returns to win the opening set.

Wozniacki shifted up another gear following a delayed start to the next set due to Prozorova's medical timeout, as the Dane sealed a crucial point after a 30-shot rally en route to grabbing a 3-1 lead.



The former Australian Open champion wobbled on serve at 5-1 but broke Prozorova immediately afterwards to close out the win and set up a meeting with 11th seed Petra Kvitova.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
The legend of Neeraj Chopra continues to grow!
The legend of Neeraj Chopra continues to grow!
Gavaskar optimistic of India's sporting future
Gavaskar optimistic of India's sporting future
Humble Neeraj plays down 'greatest of all time' tag
Humble Neeraj plays down 'greatest of all time' tag
Manipur assembly session today, first after violence
Manipur assembly session today, first after violence
Airtel Earns More Per User Than Jio, Vi
Airtel Earns More Per User Than Jio, Vi
Delhi teacher booked for derogatory remarks in class
Delhi teacher booked for derogatory remarks in class
Meet India's Oldest Superstars
Meet India's Oldest Superstars

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

US Open PIX: Gauff survives; Rune, Sakkari crash out

US Open PIX: Gauff survives; Rune, Sakkari crash out

Spain soccer chief's mother goes on hunger strike

Spain soccer chief's mother goes on hunger strike

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances