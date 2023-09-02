News
PIX: Bellingham strikes late to guide Real Madrid to victory

PIX: Bellingham strikes late to guide Real Madrid to victory

September 02, 2023 23:53 IST
IMAGE: Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring Real Madrid’s winner against Getafe. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham again proved the match-winner as he struck in added time to snatch a 2-1 victory over Getafe as the Spanish giants made their home debut in La Liga this season.

The England midfielder, who has quickly became a talisman and fan favourite, got his fifth goal in his first four games after joining Real for 103 million euros ($110.96 million) plus 30 million in add-ons from Borussia Dortmund.

Real are top on a maximum 12 points from four games, five ahead of Atletico Madrid, Girona and Barcelona, who have yet to play this weekend, and Cadiz who beat Villarreal 3-1 on Friday.

 

Borja Mayoral opened the scoring for Getafe in the 11th minute after a mistake by defender Fran Garcia and visiting goalkeeper David Soria preserved their lead through to halftime with a string of stunning saves.

First he launched himself outside the box to clear with his shoulder and then made a brilliant one-handed save from Luka Modric's close-range header before a reflex stop with his left foot to keep out Joselu's point-blank strike.

IMAGE: Real Madrid's Rodrygo in action with Getafe's Djene. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

Real's players complained about several refereeing decisions in the first half, including a potential penalty that was given as a foul on Bellingham but then not awarded after the referee went to the VAR booth and saw no infringement.

But Real attacked after the break and Joselu equalised from a loose ball inside the six-yard box in the 47th minute.

Real put Getafe under relentless pressure and hit the woodwork three times much to the disappointment of the near sold-out Santiago Bernabeu, which has been refurbished.

IMAGE: Slice of action from the Real Madrid vs Getafe La Liga match. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

Nearing the final stages of a 900 million euro renovation project, the stadium looks impressive and had its new retractable roof closed on a rainy day in the Spanish capital.

Rodrygo missed several chances and Soria made another two great stops until La Liga top scorer Bellingham was in the right place at the right time to score from a rebound off the keeper, who could not hold onto a Lucas Vazquez strike from distance.

"Winning always tastes good," Joselu told Real Madrid TV. "The Bernabeu crowd has pushed us, our people are incredible. We earned three golden points to make it four wins out of four games."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
