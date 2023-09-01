News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Europa League: Liverpool handed favourable draw in group stage

Europa League: Liverpool handed favourable draw in group stage

September 01, 2023 18:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Liverpool will be hot favourites to top the group stage. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Liverpool will take on LASK, Union Saint-Gilloise and Toulouse in the Europa League group stage while debutants Brighton & Hove Albion will face Ajax Amsterdam and Olympique de Marseille following the draw on Friday.

Liverpool, who have lifted the trophy on three occasions, will be hot favourites to qualify top from Group E.

Brighton face a tough task in their bid to progress past the group stage on their debut in European competition.

Along with former champions Ajax and three-time finalists Marseille, Brighton's third opponents in a strong Group B are Greek champions AEK Athens.

Europa Conference League champions West Ham United were drawn with Olympiacos, Freiburg and TSC Backa Topola in Group A.

 

Last season's runners-up AS Roma meet Slavia Prague, Sheriff Tiraspol and Servette in Group G, while 1988 winners Bayer Leverkusen of Germany face Qarabag, Molde FK and BK Hacken in Group H.

The group stage begins from Sept. 21.

The winners of each group advance directly to the round of 16 that will take place from February onwards.

Group runners-up will progress to the knockout stage playoff round, where they will meet one of eight teams that have finished third in their groups in the top-tier Champions League.

Third-placed teams in the Europa League groups will drop to the third-tier Europa Conference League where they will play the group runners-up from that competition in the knockout round playoffs.

The Europa League final will take place at Dublin's Aviva Stadium on May 22 next year.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
What's next for World Champion Neeraj Chopra?
What's next for World Champion Neeraj Chopra?
Will These Young 'Uns Shine On Saturday?
Will These Young 'Uns Shine On Saturday?
India-Pakistan Match Ups To Look Out For
India-Pakistan Match Ups To Look Out For
Cops turn counsellors in Kota to prevent suicides
Cops turn counsellors in Kota to prevent suicides
'Voice of 140 cr Indians': INDIA leaders take on NDA
'Voice of 140 cr Indians': INDIA leaders take on NDA
SC says Navlakha house arrest will set wrong precedent
SC says Navlakha house arrest will set wrong precedent
ISRO all set, Sun mission to take 125 days to reach
ISRO all set, Sun mission to take 125 days to reach

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

Haaland wins UEFA award; Wiegman's shoutout to Spain

Haaland wins UEFA award; Wiegman's shoutout to Spain

PSG, Dortmund, Milan, Newcastle in tough CL group

PSG, Dortmund, Milan, Newcastle in tough CL group

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances