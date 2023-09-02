News
Now, A Pro Govinda League!

Now, A Pro Govinda League!

By REDIFF SPORTS
September 02, 2023 11:06 IST
Rediff.com Photographer Satish Bodas and Videographer Afsar Datayar capture glimpses from the first Pro Govinda League organised by the Maharashtra government at the National Sports Club of India in Worli, south Mumbai.

The league is based on the Dahi Handi festival celebrated during Krishna Janmashtami.

An earthen pot filled with curd, fruits, cucumber and prize money is strung high up in the air during Dahi Handi.

A team of Govindas -- Govinda is another name for Lord Krishna -- form a human pyramid to try and break the pot.

After the Eknath Shinde government recognised Dahi Handi as a sport last year, it created a Pro Govinda League on the lines of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Chief Minister Shinde announced Abhishek Bachchan -- who owns the Jaipur Pink Panthers kabaddi team -- as the brand ambassador for the Pro Govinda League.

Since some Govindas suffer death or lifelong injury -- when the human pyramid crashes to the ground -- the Pro Govinda League assures the next of kin Rs 1 million as insurance in the case of death.

Unlike other sports leagues in the country, the prize money was relatively paltry -- the first prize brought the team of Govindas Rs 1.1 million; the second prize winners received Rs 700,000; the third Rs 500,000; the fourth Rs 300,000. Every participant team received an 'appreciation amount' of Rs 50,000.

This year's contest was won by the Jai Jawan Govinda Pathak team from Jogeshwari, noth west Mumbai. They created a structure of 8 levels in just 42.5 seconds.

The Jai Jawan Govinda Pathak also set a Guinness Book of World Record for the tallest human pyramid for 10 levels surpassing Spain and China.

 

IMAGE: Performers at the inauguration of the event. All photographs: Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: A performer dressed as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj takes centre stage.

 

IMAGE: A performance depicting the birth of Lord Krishna.

 

IMAGE: Sports Minister Sanjay Bansode, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Pro Govinda Brand Ambassador Abhishek Bachchan absorbed in the performance.

 

IMAGE: Abhishek Bachchan and Jaipur Pink Panthers COO Bunty Walia.

 

IMAGE: Teams display their skills, here and below.

 

 

 

 

IMAGE: Spectators enjoy the event.

 

SEE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde arrives at the event. All videos: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

WATCH the Inauguration.

 

SEE: Jai Jawan Govinda Pathak builds the human pyramid.

 

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF SPORTS
Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

