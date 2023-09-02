News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Manchester Utd have busy deadline day; Man City get Nunes

Manchester Utd have busy deadline day; Man City get Nunes

Last updated on: September 02, 2023 07:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Two Barcelona players headed to the Premier League on loan: Brighton & Hove Albion pulled off an audacious deal for talented forward Ansu Fati, while Aston Villa replaced the injured Tyrone Mings with French defender Clement Lenglet.

Turkish goalkeeper Altay Bayindir joined Manchester United from Fenerbahce for 4.3 million pounds on Friday.
IMAGE: Turkish goalkeeper Altay Bayindir joined Manchester United from Fenerbahcefor 4.3 million pounds on Friday. Photograph: David W Cerny/Reuters

Manchester United bolstered their squad with a flurry of transfer deadline day signings, Manchester City and Liverpool also splashed out while ambitious Brighton & Hove Albion sealed an audacious loan deal for Barcelona's Ansu Fati on Friday.

Premier League champions City, as expected, were not that busy but the signing of Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes adds to their rich collection of midfield options.

 

British media reported that City paid Wolves around 53 million pounds ($67.20 million) for the 25-year-old who will help fill the void left by an injury to Kevin De Bruyne that will rule the Belgian out for an extended period.

It was a case of one in and one out for City with 21-year-old winger Cole Palmer moving to Chelsea in a deal reportedly worth around 40 million pounds.

United, who have started the season in somewhat underwhelming fashion, had already paid big money to sign striker Rasmus Hojlund, midfielder Mason Mount and goalkeeper Andre Onana and spent Friday beefing up their squad.

Turkish keeper Altay Bayindir joined for 4.3 million pounds and the club's former player Irishman Jonny Evans and Sergio Reguilon, signed from Tottenham Hotspur on loan, will fill some gaps in United's defence.

Evans was without a club after leaving Leicester City.

Matheus Nunes

IMAGE: Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes adds to Manchester City's rich collection of midfield options. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Late on Friday United announced that Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat had joined on loan from Fiorentina.

Liverpool reportedly turned down a 150 million pounds offer from Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad for their Egypt forward and talisman Mohamed Salah.

Manager Juergen Klopp has repeatedly said Salah is not for sale but Saudi clubs have until Sept. 7 to sign new players, which means a deal could still go ahead.

Klopp was handed another midfield reinforcement with Netherlands midfielder Ryan Gravenberch signing on a long-term contract from Bayern Munich.

"If you see it from the outside, it's one of the biggest clubs in the world. Also the fans, the stadium, I think everything from the outside is top," Gravenberch said.

He joins Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo in a new-look Liverpool midfield.

Bayern reportedly failed to complete the signing of Joao Palhinha from Fulham, despite local media reports saying the midfielder had travelled to Germany to undergo a medical.

Ansu Fati

IMAGE: Brighton & Hove Albion pulled off an audacious deal for talented forward Ansu Fati. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Two Barcelona players headed to the Premier League on loan, with Brighton & Hove Albion pulling off an audacious deal for talented forward Ansu Fati.

Aston Villa replaced the injured Tyrone Mings with Barcelona's French defender Clement Lenglet.

Tottenham signed Nottingham Forest's versatile 22-year-old Wales forward Brennan Johnson on a contract until 2029.

Forest, no strangers to transfer deadline day activity, were busy again on Friday signing four players.

Greece keeper Odysseas Vlachodimos arrived from Benfica on a four-year deal while winger Callum Hudson-Odoi moved to the City Ground from Chelsea on a three-year contract and Portuguese left back Nuno Tavares joined on a season-long loan from Arsenal.

Forest also signed Bologna captain Nicolas Dominguez.

There was a fresh start for Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood whose future had been under a cloud despite being cleared of allegations of assault and attempted rape.

Greenwood has joined Spanish club Getafe on loan.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
What's next for World Champion Neeraj Chopra?
What's next for World Champion Neeraj Chopra?
Chess Ranking: Anand replaced after 37 years
Chess Ranking: Anand replaced after 37 years
We have good chance of winning gold: Praggnanandhaa
We have good chance of winning gold: Praggnanandhaa
PICS: Gauff storms back to set up Wozniacki clash
PICS: Gauff storms back to set up Wozniacki clash
Magnificent Marsh leads Aus to T20 series win in SA
Magnificent Marsh leads Aus to T20 series win in SA
Debutant Atkinson bowls England to easy win over NZ
Debutant Atkinson bowls England to easy win over NZ
Man shot dead at Union minister's UP home, 3 held
Man shot dead at Union minister's UP home, 3 held

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

PIX: Tiafoe beats 'annoying' Mannarino to make last 16

PIX: Tiafoe beats 'annoying' Mannarino to make last 16

Federer watches as Neeraj shines bright in Zurich

Federer watches as Neeraj shines bright in Zurich

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances