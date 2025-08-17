HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
PIX: Bayern outclass Stuttgart to lift German Supercup

August 17, 2025 09:20 IST

IMAGE: Bayern Munich's Harry Kane celebrates with the trophy after defeating VFB Stuttgart to win the Franz Beckenbauer Supercup 2025 at the MHPArena, Stuttgart, Germany, on Saturday. Photograph: Heiko Becker/Reuters

Champions Bayern Munich eased past VfB Stuttgart 2-1 on Saturday thanks to goals from Harry Kane and new signing Luis Diaz to lift the German Supercup.

 

The Bavarians were sharper throughout and their keeper and man-of-the-match Manuel Neuer was in fine form less than a week before the Bundesliga season starts.

"I think about the team and to play as best as possible in order to be successful," Neuer said.

"We did that today. It's nice to be man of the match but it's always about the team.

"We did it well. We won all the matches in pre-season and we want to carry this into the Bundesliga season next week."

IMAGE: Bayern Munich's Harry Kane in action with VfB Stuttgart's Luca Jaquez. Photograph: Heiko Becker/Reuters

With all eyes on Stuttgart striker Nick Woltemade who Bayern are keen to sign, last season's Bundesliga top scorer Kane pounced on a defensive error by Luca Jaquez to give Bayern an 18th-minute lead.

German Cup winners Stuttgart went in search of a quick equaliser, and Woltemade went close, only for his point-blank shot to be saved by Neuer.

The 39-year-old keeper again came to the rescue in the 75th when he showed good reflexes to palm away a deflected shot wide before Colombia international Diaz scored with his first effort on goal, heading in a Serge Gnabry cross 13 minutes from time.

Stuttgart grabbed a stoppage-time consolation through Jamie Leweling's close-range header.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
