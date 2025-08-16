HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » Sports » Shillong Lajong survive Navy scare, reach Durand semis

Shillong Lajong survive Navy scare, reach Durand semis

Source: PTI
August 16, 2025 19:45 IST

Durand Cup

IMAGE: Shillong Lajong FC edged out Indian Navy to make the semifinals of the Durand Cup for the third time in their history. Photograph: Durand Cup/X

Shillong Lajong FC rallied splendidly to beat Indian Navy 2-1 and advance to the semifinal of the Durand Cup football tournament for the second successive year in Shillong on Saturday.

Second-half goals from Damaitphang Lyngdoh and Everbrightson Sana Mylliempdah gave the home side the victory after Vijay Marandi had given Indian Navy the lead in the first-half of the first quarterfinal match.

The first-half saw very few chances being created until the 35th-minute mark when the game came to life and at the end of a chaotic sequence of two minutes.

A long goal-kick from Bhaskar Roy was brought down by Roshan Panna and squared to Vijay Marandi inside the box.

The Navy forward showed composure to round the goalkeeper and three defenders and his left footed shot deflected off the retrieving goalkeeper and found the net past the two defenders who were on the goal line.

The goal came before both goalkeepers made terrific saves at each end, with Siwel Rymbai showing his reflex to palm away a glancing header from Sreyas V G and later Bhaskar Roy dived full stretch to his right to deny Gladdy Kharbuli.

The second-half

saw Shillong Lajong forcing attacks to find the equaliser but were thwarted by a disciplined Navy defence and their own decisions in the final third.

 

Everbrightson Sana came the closest to score with his header hitting the crossbar and going out.

Sheen Stevenson also failed to find the target after Rudra Ved found the winger free inside the box but he couldn't keep his header down.

The Navy men were content to play in the counter attack and looked more in control of the game.

The home side eventually found the equaliser after constant pressure in the 69th minute.

Damaitphang Lyngdoh's intended cross from the left wing curled into the goal after the ball looped into the net after hitting the far post.

The Shillong side took the lead in the 79th minute after Everbrightson Sana won and converted a penalty.

The striker received the ball at the edge of the box and with a smart turn foxed Novin Gurung who brought him down inside the box.

The 20-year-old stepped up to convert the penalty calmly past Bhaskar Roy who guessed correctly but was beyond his reach, sending the home crowd into frenzy.

Shillong Lajong absorbed the pressure from Indian Navy and defended resiliently to ensure that they reach their third Durand Cup semifinal overall.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
