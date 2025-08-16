ISL Clubs Threaten To Cease Operations!

'The current standstill has created immediate and severe consequences. With operations suspended and no certainty on league continuity, several clubs face the real possibility of shutting down entirely.'

IMAGE: The letter was signed by eleven ISL clubs, excluding Kolkata heavyweights Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal. Photograph: ANI Photo

Eleven Indian Super League (ISL) clubs have warned the All India Football Federation (AIFF) that they "face the real possibility of shutting down entirely" if the ongoing impasse regarding the future of the top-tier domestic competition is not resolved soon.

In a letter written to AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey, the clubs said that the crisis arising out of the non-renewal of the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) between the national federation and the ISL organisers FSDL has "paralysed professional football in India".

"Over past 11 years, through sustained investment and coordinated effort, clubs have built youth development systems, training infrastructure, community outreach programmes, and professional teams that have elevated India's footballing credibility both domestically and internationally," the clubs wrote in the letter sent on Friday.

"This progress is now in imminent danger of collapse. The current standstill has created immediate and severe consequences. With operations suspended and no certainty on league continuity, several clubs face the real possibility of shutting down entirely."

The crisis surfaced after Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), the ISL organisers as well as AIFF's commercial partner, put the 2025-26 season “on hold” on July 11 due to uncertainty over the renewal of the MRA, prompting at least three clubs to either pause first-team operations or suspend player and staff salaries.

"The 2025-26 ISL season is at risk of not taking place at all. This is not merely an administrative deadlock -- it is an existential crisis for Indian football. We write to you in the gravest of circumstances," the clubs wrote.

"The trust painstakingly built with fans, sponsors, investors, international footballing bodies over the past decade will be irreparably damaged if the league remains in limbo."

The letter was signed by Bengaluru FC, Hyderabad FC, Odisha FC, Chennaiyin FC, Jamshedpur FC, FC Goa, Kerala Blasters FC, Punjab FC, NorthEast United FC, Mumbai City FC and Mohammedan Sporting. Kolkata heavyweights Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal did not the sign the letter.

Detailing the risk of club closures and livelihood loss, the letter said, "More than 2000 direct livelihoods -- players, coaches, medical staff, analysts, kit managers, groundsmen, administrative staff --

"Clubs face a season where revenue from tickets, merchandise and other avenues will be reduced to zero. Potential sponsors have already started backing out, looking at the scenario that the ISL is in.

"This is a huge financial blow that clubs will not recover from this year and it will affect payout of salaries to players and staff in the immediate future, besides making several stakeholders contemplate a complete and permanent shut-down of their respective clubs."

The clubs said the impasse will also impact India's readiness for international matches, saying "without a functioning league, our national team will be severely disadvantaged in upcoming AFC and FIFA tournaments".

They also said that without the ISL, they will not be able to play a minimum number of competitive matches for participation in continental competitions, thereby risking suspension of Indian clubs from AFC tournaments.

"The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) mandates a minimum number of competitive matches for participation in continental competitions. Without ISL, this requirement cannot be met, putting India at risk of suspension from all AFC and FIFA tournaments," the clubs said.

"FIFPRO, the global players' union, has already apprised FIFA of the situation, increasing the likelihood of external scrutiny and possible sanctions."

On Thursday, the AIFF had agreed to mention the raging issue concerning the ISL before the Supreme Court on Monday. The apex court has reserved its judgement in the case relating to the draft constitution of the AIFF.

The decision to apprise the SC of the crisis situation was taken after a meeting of the legal representatives of the clubs and the AIFF. In fact, a reliable source said that the AIFF is willing to file a written application if the Supreme Court asks for one.

"We fully appreciate that related matters are before the Hon'ble Supreme Court. However, from the record of recent hearings, it appears that the immediacy and scale of the crisis have not been clearly conveyed to the Hon'ble Court," the clubs said.

"The human cost, the threat of clubs folding, the risk of losing our place in AFC/FIFA competitions, and the reputational harm to India's footballing image demand urgent action on our part.

"We therefore respectfully request the AIFF, as the regulator of Indian football, to urgently mention this matter before the Hon'ble Supreme Court on Monday, 18 August 2025, and to append this letter to present the unified concerns of all ISL clubs before the Hon'ble Court."

The clubs said they are ready to support the AIFF in the case through their counsels though they are not parties to the proceedings before the SC.

"Immediate collective action is the only way to preserve Indian football's future, safeguard livelihoods, and protect the country's standing in the global football community. We remain committed to working alongside the AIFF to achieve a resolution."