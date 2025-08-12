FC Goa Carry India's Flag into Asia Amid Troubled Times

It will take a miracle for FC Goa to pull off a win against the Omanis, and offer a perfect Independence Day present for Indian football fans.

IMAGE: FC Goa will represent India and will rely on the services of Sahil Tavora, Hrithik Tiwari and Aakash Sangwan to counter Omani club Al Seeb in the AFC Champions League 2 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Wednesday. Photograph: Kind courtesy FC Goa/Facebook

Indian football is in pause.

The future of the country's top flight football tournament, the Indian Super League, is uncertain.

But giving hope to countless football fans across India are ISL club FC Goa, who will be flying the Indian tricolour at a continental competition.

Come Wednesday, The Gaurs will take on Oman's Al Seeb Club in the preliminary stage of the AFC Champions League 2 at home at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Wednesday.

And none better than former India coach and Head Coach of FC Goa Manolo Marquez to summarise the importance of this knock-out tie.

"It's a nice game to play. In this moment, Indian football is in trouble and it is a good game to play. Most other Indian clubs would like to be in the position we are in here but it's a difficult game. Good opponent. But as usual, it will be difficult for us, but it will be difficult for them as well," Marquez said at the pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

"It's a very important game because you win titles in your local competitions to represent your country, in this case in Asia and we know in this preliminary round it is all or nothing. It will be an exciting game and we hope to see a lot of fans in the stadium because they deserve to watch a continental game, especially given the way the things in Indian football are right now," he added.

A win will see FC Goa seal a spot in the ACL 2 Group Stage.

They qualified for this year's preliminary stage of the tournament by winning the Super Cup last season. But they have their task cut out against Al Seeb, who are one of Oman's top sides.

Most of the players of Al Seeb are part of Oman's national team who are still vying for a spot in the 2026 World Cup.

IMAGE: FC Goa's most experienced defender Sandesh Jhinghan will have his work cut out. Photograph: Kind courtesy FC Goa/X

Bolstering all three lines, FC Goa locked in three new foreign signings this season with Javier Siverio, David Timor, and Pol Moreno ready to strengthen the team's attack, midfield, and defense, respectively.

Manolo confirmed that all three will make starts in Wednesday's game,

Centre back Moreno comes in with a wealth of experience from Spain and Sweden having last played for Racing Santander in LaLiga 2. He will team up with old warhorse Sandesh Jhinghan to protect the defence.

With Al Seeb's counter-attacking style, FC Goa's back line will be tested.

"I hope they will gell... it's the first time they (Moreno and Jhingan) will be playing an official game together. Let's see if we play with two or three centre backs tomorrow. Surely you need some games together (to adapt) but this is why in the former games I said that it was good for us to play with these kind of players, for example a right back and a right winger, a left back and a left winger, two central midfielders, together to adjust a lot of things because this is football," he added.

IMAGE: FC Goa's new recruit Javier Siverio at a training session. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Marquez confirmed that FC Goa have no injuries and all 25 players are fit to start.

With six foreigners allowed to play in an AFC competition, the 56 year old is tempted to field them all in the all-important knock-out game.

"In the friendly games (warm-up games leading up to this match), we played with 5 foreigners in one game and in some we played with 6. We have the balance if we play with all six foreigners but we have to finish the game in a strong way because it's the first official match. It could go to extra time. We need to arrive at a decision that tomorrow we need 16 players and even 17 if it goes to extra time," he added.

FC Goa's break out talent last season, striker Brison Fernandes is all geared up for his first ever AFC outing.

"I want to enjoy this moment and keep moving forward. It starts from my training sessions and how I take it. I'll be ready for tomorrow.

IMAGE: Al Seeb players at training at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Tuesday. Photograph: Norma Astrid Godinho/Rediff

Al Seeb Head Coach Tita Valeriu said his team is prepared for a tough outing against The Gaurs.

"Tomorrow won't be an easy game, given that FC Goa will be playing in front of their supporters, who will have a big role in this game," Valeriu said.

"FC Goa are a good team. We have followed their progress for the last year, they have good players. Goa are strong and technical team with players that can make a difference anytime," the Romanian added.

Al Seeb won the AFC Champions League in 2022 and they are under no pressure going into the match on Wednesday.

"The game is open for any result. The advantage is with FC Goa because they are playing at home and the fans will push them. It will be a hard game for us so we hope our players adjust in this atmosphere and do a good job," Valeriu added.

For the Gaurs, it's an opportunity to extend their continental journey in front of home fans.

In their last Asian campaign, FC Goa earned three draws in a tough group featuring sides like Al Rayyan, Al Wahda and Persepolis FC. The latter reached the quarter-finals before losing to eventual champions Al Hilal FC.

It will take a miracle for FC Goa to pull off a win against the Omanis, and offer a perfect Independence Day present for Indian football fans.