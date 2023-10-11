PIX: Army chief felicitates Neeraj, other Asian Games medallists

IMAGE: Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande felicitates Neeraj Chopra at Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photographs: Kind courtesy National Defence/X

Army chief Gen Manoj Pande on Wednesday felicitated Olympian Neeraj Chopra and several other sportspersons for their remarkable accomplishments at the Asian Games in China, and said the army will continue to support and nurture sporting talent.

India bagged its highest-ever tally of 107 medals at the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

In his address at the felicitation ceremony held at Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi, Gen Pande said the Indian Army also made a significant contribution of 20 medals -- three Gold, seven Silver, and 10 Bronze -- to the country's tally.

He felicitated javelin thrower Chopra, a Subedar in the Army, and athlete Avinash Sable, also a Subedar, both of whom clinched a gold each and other sportspesons who also won medals at the recently-concluded Games.

The Army chief expressed profound pride in the incredible achievements of the Army's sportspersons.

'Their discipline, perseverance, and dedication symbolise the core values of the Indian Army. Their successes not only brings accolades to the country, but will also inspire countless others to pursue excellence in the field of sports,' the Army chief said.

Gen Pande also spoke of the Army's Mission Olympic Wing (MOW) set up in 2001, marking a significant stride in scouting and nurturing sporting talent from within its ranks.