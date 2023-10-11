News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » PIX: Army chief felicitates Neeraj, other Asian Games medallists

PIX: Army chief felicitates Neeraj, other Asian Games medallists

By REDIFF SPORTS
October 11, 2023 23:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande felicitates Neeraj Chopra at Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande felicitates Neeraj Chopra at Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photographs: Kind courtesy National Defence/X

Army chief Gen Manoj Pande on Wednesday felicitated Olympian Neeraj Chopra and several other sportspersons for their remarkable accomplishments at the Asian Games in China, and said the army will continue to support and nurture sporting talent.

 

India bagged its highest-ever tally of 107 medals at the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

In his address at the felicitation ceremony held at Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi, Gen Pande said the Indian Army also made a significant contribution of 20 medals -- three Gold, seven Silver, and 10 Bronze -- to the country's tally.

He felicitated javelin thrower Chopra, a Subedar in the Army, and athlete Avinash Sable, also a Subedar, both of whom clinched a gold each and other sportspesons who also won medals at the recently-concluded Games.

The Army chief expressed profound pride in the incredible achievements of the Army's sportspersons.

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande felicitates medallists of the 19th Asian Games 2023 on Wednesday.

'Their discipline, perseverance, and dedication symbolise the core values of the Indian Army. Their successes not only brings accolades to the country, but will also inspire countless others to pursue excellence in the field of sports,' the Army chief said.

Gen Pande also spoke of the Army's Mission Olympic Wing (MOW) set up in 2001, marking a significant stride in scouting and nurturing sporting talent from within its ranks.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
COMMENT
Print this article
Aus look to Stoinis's IPL experience against Proteas
Aus look to Stoinis's IPL experience against Proteas
Will Williamson's return see Rachin benched vs B'desh?
Will Williamson's return see Rachin benched vs B'desh?
Rizwan's touching tribute to Gaza's brave souls
Rizwan's touching tribute to Gaza's brave souls
Preparation, process key to Bumrah's ace performance
Preparation, process key to Bumrah's ace performance
Sikh who aided Khalistanis in India gets Canada entry
Sikh who aided Khalistanis in India gets Canada entry
Manipur extends net ban till Oct 16; students protest
Manipur extends net ban till Oct 16; students protest
TCS says IT cos not yet out of woods; Q2 net up 9%
TCS says IT cos not yet out of woods; Q2 net up 9%

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

ICC WC PIX: Clinical India rout Afghanistan by 8 wkts

ICC WC PIX: Clinical India rout Afghanistan by 8 wkts

WC: Consistency-chasing SA not taking things lightly

WC: Consistency-chasing SA not taking things lightly

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances