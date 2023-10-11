ICC WC: Consistency-chasing SA not taking things lightly

'I think just to tick it off in a World Cup and get the campaign started was a big thing for the guys' confidence obviously, we know that big pressure.'

IMAGE: South Africa got off to a winning start at the World Cup. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

South African wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock feels Australian batting unit's struggle against Indian spinners was an aberration considering the likes of Steve Smith and David Warner have clobbered slow bowlers around the park in the Indian Premier League.

De Kock added that the selectors are thinking about bolstering the South African lineup by adding wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi in the playing XI alongside Keshav Maharaj but the uncertain nature of the newly-laid Ekana pitch is something to consider.

"Obviously it's been a thought, what the selectors are thinking, but I've also seen those same guys who struggled in the Australian team also destroy spinners in the IPL," De Kock said on the eve of the match against Australia.

"That was a spin-friendly wicket in Chennai. I think most other teams could have struggled because obviously, the Indians have got a really good spin bowling attack. I've played against a lot of these guys, guys like Warner, Smith, Marnus, Maxi, these guys really play spin really well in general."

After facing flak during the IPL, the Ekana pitch was re-laid ahead of the World Cup. The renovated pitch is an unknown entity ahead of the match between Australia and South Africa.

"I think it was just that one game, that's the way I see it. Especially here in Lucknow, I don't know what wicket we're going to get. I have seen how during the IPL and the wickets; we've got different varieties of wickets in play.

"It could come out and it could be a seam-friendly wicket as opposed to a spin-friendly wicket. So we'll see tomorrow."

The South Africans were off to an electric start in the World Cup with de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram all piling on centuries to fashion a 102-run win over Sri Lanka.

"We're doing really well as a batting unit; we've worked really hard in our game the last couple of years. It's only one game into the World Cup, so it's hard to say how we're really going.

"Even though we've had it really well our last couple of games, it hasn't been over a course of years. It's only been a course over a month or a couple of months.

"In order for us to be one of the best we need to be, we still need to be a bit more consistent, especially in tight games like World Cups. That will determine actually how good we are."

On his century, de Kock said: "I think it was big. I think I've been wanting a 100 for a while. Just for my personal self, I think it's been a while. I've got to be getting off to a lot of starts and then obviously not capitalizing and just to get one into my name was again pretty nice.

"And the rest of us, I think the rest of the guys have been scoring a lot of big runs anyway. I think just to tick it off in a World Cup and get the campaign started was a big thing for the guys' confidence obviously, we know that big pressure.

"Sometimes you come into a tournament and you are not quite too sure. Are you going to go? You're trying to find your feet and just to come up and first game, some of the guys found their feet. You know, it was really nice."