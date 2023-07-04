News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » PGA tour officials to testify to US Senate panel over merger

PGA tour officials to testify to US Senate panel over merger

July 04, 2023 16:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The PGA Tour, DP World Tour and rival Saudi-backed LIV circuit announced an agreement in early June to merge and form a unified commercial entity. The LIV Golf series is bankrolled by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIV). Critics have accused it of being a vehicle for the country to improve its reputation as it faces criticism of its human rights record.

Blumenthal last month asked the PGA Tour and LIV Golf for communications and records on their planned merger as part of an investigation 

IMAGE: Blumenthal last month asked the PGA Tour and LIV Golf for communications and records on their planned merger as part of an investigation. Photograph: Nick Lachance/File Photo/Reuters

Two PGA Tour officials have agreed to testify before a US Senate panel next week about the tour's merger with Saudi-backed LIV Golf, but LIV officials declined to appear, lawmakers said on Monday.

Ron Price, chief operating officer of the PGA Tour, and board member Jimmy Dunne have agreed to testify before the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations on July 11, said Senator Richard Blumenthal, chair of the committee, and Ron Johnson, the top Republican, in a news release.

 

The PGA Tour, DP World Tour and rival Saudi-backed LIV circuit, which had been involved in a bitter fight that split the sport, announced an agreement in early June to merge and form a unified commercial entity.

The LIV Golf series is bankrolled by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIV). Critics have accused it of being a vehicle for the country to improve its reputation as it faces criticism of its human rights record.

Blumenthal last month asked the PGA Tour and LIV Golf for communications and records on their planned merger as part of an investigation, citing concerns about the Saudi government's role in the deal and risks posed by a foreign government entity assuming control over the sport.

Blumenthal and Johnson said they had asked Greg Norman, CEO of LIV Golf, and Yasir al-Rumayyan, governor of the Saudi Public Investment Fund which backs LIV, to testify, but they had declined because of scheduling conflicts.

"Both Governor al-Rumayyan and Mr. Norman have valuable information to share about the operations of the Public Investment Fund, the future of LIV Golf, and Saudi Arabia’s plans to invest in golf and other sports," the senators said in their statement. "Consistent with our subcommittee’s practice, we look forward to working with both witnesses to find a mutually agreeable date for them to appear in the very near future."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
New teams and format introduced in I-League
New teams and format introduced in I-League
'I was killing it, then I got killed by the grass'
'I was killing it, then I got killed by the grass'
Wimbledon: Djokovic wipes slippery centre court
Wimbledon: Djokovic wipes slippery centre court
Shah Rukh Has Accident, Undergoes Surgery
Shah Rukh Has Accident, Undergoes Surgery
No decision by IOA ad-hoc panel over wrestling trials
No decision by IOA ad-hoc panel over wrestling trials
Man jailed for stalking US lawmaker Pramila Jayapal
Man jailed for stalking US lawmaker Pramila Jayapal
'Jodi No 1' Celebrates 13th Anniversary
'Jodi No 1' Celebrates 13th Anniversary

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

More like this

Will Bairstow episode gnaw at Cummins's conscience?

Will Bairstow episode gnaw at Cummins's conscience?

Rocket Man Meets Federer Express!

Rocket Man Meets Federer Express!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances