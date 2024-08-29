News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Paralympics: Nitish-Thulasimathi duo makes winning start

Paralympics: Nitish-Thulasimathi duo makes winning start

Source: PTI
August 29, 2024 14:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Paris Paralympics 2024, Nitesh Kumar and Thulasimathi Murugesan

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Thulasimathi Murugesan/Twitter

India's Nitesh Kumar and Thulasimathi Murugesan had little difficulty overcoming country-mates Suhas Yathiraj and Palak Kohli in the opening group stage match of badminton mixed doubles (SL3-SU5) at the Paralympic Games in Paris on Thursday.

The Nitesh-Thulasimathi duo won the Group A contest 21-14, 21-17 in 31 minutes.

Nitesh, 29, who hails from Karnal district in Haryana, and young Thulasimathi, a veterinary science student from Tamil Nadu who had won the mixed bronze at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, encountered little challenge in the first game and at one stage they were leading by seven points.

 

Unable to counter the pair's net play and deep tosses, Suhas and Palak quickly found themselves trailing, losing the game in just 14 minutes.

The second game too went on similar lines with Palak clearly not able to match the prowess of her senior partner on court and giving away points.

SL3 players have moderate impairment on one side of the body, affecting either both legs or the absence of limbs, while SU5 players have significant impairments in their upper limbs. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Do you need a bowling coach when I am here?': Zaheer
'Do you need a bowling coach when I am here?': Zaheer
'Rohit 59%, Kohli 61%, Bumrah 34%'
'Rohit 59%, Kohli 61%, Bumrah 34%'
Will LSG Hire Rohit Sharma for 50 Crore?
Will LSG Hire Rohit Sharma for 50 Crore?
Can Alcaraz keep his Grand Slam winning streak alive?
Can Alcaraz keep his Grand Slam winning streak alive?
'Bharat Dojo Yatra': Rahul Gandhi teaches martial arts
'Bharat Dojo Yatra': Rahul Gandhi teaches martial arts
HC comes down heavily on Maha Govt over IPL dues
HC comes down heavily on Maha Govt over IPL dues
IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack Review
IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack Review

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Sumit, Bhagyashri lead India's largest Paralympic team

Sumit, Bhagyashri lead India's largest Paralympic team

Paralympics: Here's India's schedule on Aug 29, 2024

Paralympics: Here's India's schedule on Aug 29, 2024

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances