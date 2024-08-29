News
SEE: Sumit, Bhagyashri lead India's largest Paralympic team

Source: PTI
Last updated on: August 29, 2024 11:20 IST
Sumit Antil, Paralympics

IMAGE: India's delegation attends the Parade of Nations as part of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games Opening Ceremony. Photograph: Julien De Rosa/Reuters

Javelin throw star Sumit Antil and shot-putter Bhagyashri Jadhav led the Indian contingent out in the athletes' parade of the Paralympic Games' opening ceremony, a four-hour long spectacle which began at the Champs-Elysees avenue and concluded at the Place de la Concorde in Paris.

French President Emmanuel Macron declared the Games open. The 179-strong Indian contingent, which is the largest ever in the nation's Paralympic history, features 84 athletes in 12 different sports.

 

Antil, who won the javelin gold at the Tokyo Paralympics, had the honour of being the flag-bearer alongside Jadhav, a silver-medallist in shot-put at the Asian Para Games in China.

The opening ceremony was an ode to diversity, resilience, and spirit of competition, and featured performances that highlighted French culture and the Paralympic values of determination and equality.

 

Video: Kind Courtesy SAI Media/X

Team India at Paris Paralympics 20204

IMAGE: General view of athletes of Spain during the opening ceremony. Photograph: Umit Bektas/Reuters

India had won 19 medals, including five gold at the previous edition of the Games, and the country is hoping to take the number to at least 25 with a double digit haul of gold medals.

Several proven performers are in the team, including rifle shooter Avani Lekhara (10m Air Rifle Standing SH1), who became the first woman to win a Paralympic gold in Tokyo.

Other podium contenders include para-archer Sheetal Devi, who shoots with her legs as she was born without arms, landmine blast survivors Hokato Sema (shot putter) and Narayana Konganapalle (rower).

India's ambition has been powered by the strong performance in the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou last year when the country won a record 111 medals, including 29 gold.

Paris Paralympics 2024

IMAGE: The Olympic cauldron is seen after being lit. Photograph: Kacper Pempel/Reuters

Over 4,000 athletes with various physical and intellectual disabilities will compete in the showpiece that will conclude on September 8.

"The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games will show what persons with disabilities can achieve at the highest level when the barriers to succeed are removed," International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons said in his speech.

