Para-badminton world champion Manasi Joshi will headline events on Day 1 of Paris Paralympic Games.

Among others who will be in action are Suhas Yathiraj in the the para-badminton SLR4 Group Stage A.

Para-archers Sheetal Devi, Sarita Kumari will be in action in the women's individual compound event.

Following is India's schedule on Thursday, Day 1 of the Paris Paralympics: (All timings in IST):